LP supporters ignore party’s directive to suspend rally, march for Obi in Kaduna

Thousands of supporters of the Labour Party (LP) ignored the earlier directives to suspend rallies in Kaduna state and took to the street on Saturday in solidarity with the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Clad in branded T-Shirts, face caps, and mufflers they were chanting different solidarity songs in support of their presidential candidate.

Supporters who took to the streets lamented that nothing is working in the country, saying, Nigeria need a change from the present status quo to a new set of politicians who are ready to provide purposeful leadership.

Mr Ezekiel Ayuba, a snack seller said “all we want is a genuine leader that is ready to serve Nigerians”.

Also, a man who simply identified himself as Okafor said, “I am a graduate of Kaduna State University since after I graduated there is no job, I feed from hand to mouth, I believed that Obi will give us the desired change we need in this country “.

Also speaking at the rally, the chairman of Obi’s support groups in Kaduna state, Chief Morrison Ikpeamaeze, said he was elated to see people from all walks of life in solidarity with their presidential hopeful despite the fact that nobody gave them any kobo.

He noted from the support accorded to him by the groups, Obi is no doubt the next president of Nigeria but urged that the momentum should not stop until victory is certain in February 2023.

The LP candidate for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Hon. Adams Ekene who also spoke at the rally said politics is not a job but a call to service, stressing that their leader alongside other LP candidates is out to rescue Nigerians from slavery.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





LP supporters ignore party’s directive to suspend rally, match for Obi in Kaduna