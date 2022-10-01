Independence Day: Nigerians must resist threat to stop them from voting next year — CAN

As Nigeria marks this year’s Independence Day, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on electorates to resist threats that would stop them from going out to cast their votes during the 2023 general election.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in an Independence message, said rather than killing each other, adults in the country should take their voters’ cards and go to the poll.

Archbishop Okoh also called on politicians to shun vote-buying, especially on election day, in order to usher in free and fair elections.

He, however, said despite the political instability Nigeria has experienced since Independence, the past and present leaders of the country have demonstrated commitment towards ensuring that we remain united as one indivisible entity.

“As we march gallantly towards the next general elections, let us bear in mind that we have a stake in this country and so refrain from engaging in acts that will destroy the fortunes and the prospects of this nation.

“Rather than take up arms to kill each other and terrify innocent Nigerians, adults in this nation should take up their voters’ cards and go to the polls. We must resist any threat (strong or subtle) in whichever form to stop us from going out to vote on the day of elections.

“We must also shun vote-buying by being conscious of the truth that politicians who present some inducement to voters, especially on the polling day are not really interested in the welfare of the people.

“I counsel you to look out for politicians who are genuine and who are sincere to provide the basics that will be the catalyst for economic growth and development.

“To be honest, I do not believe that all Nigerian politicians are the same – there are those that still have the interest of the people at heart. They are in our midst, but you must be out aside primordial sentiments and be objective to be able to find them.

“We must not relent in praying for the success of the 2023 elections and supporting the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct free, fair, and peaceful polls next year,” the CAN President said.

