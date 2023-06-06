A Non-Governmental Organization known as Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 10th National Assembly as a matter of urgency, to sign into law the sexual harassment of students in tertiary educational institutions (prohibition) bill.

According to the group, which focuses on promoting the health and general development of women, young people and communities using the rights-based approach, said the signing of the bill into law is very important following the high rate of sexual harassment of women in the tertiary institution.

The group disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday while noting that over 70 per cent of female graduates from tertiary institutions in the country have been victims of sexual harassment.

The group, however, urged the 10th National Assembly to ensure accelerated passage of the bill and transmission to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for passage adding that the bill will protect women in tertiary institutions from such harassment when passed.

“Today 5th June 2023, Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP), Managers of Ireti Resource Centre, Lagos appeals to the National Assembly and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assent to the sexual harassment of students in tertiary educational institutions (prohibition) bill.

“According to the 2018 survey by the World Bank Group’s Women, Business and Law, 70 per cent of female graduates from Nigerian tertiary institutions have been sexually harassed in school.

“The Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Educational Institutions (Prohibition) bill seeks to protect students against sexual harassment, prevent sexual harassment of students by educators and promote ethical standards in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The group said is concerned about why such a very important bill has not been assented to in spite of efforts and support by students, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), local and international partners.

“In 2016, the bill was sponsored by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and 57 other senators. The 8th Assembly of the Senate passed the bill, but it was rejected by the House of Representatives when it was sent for concurrence.

“Again, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and 106 other senators reintroduced the bill in 2019. It was passed in 2020 by both the Senate and House of Representatives but was not signed by President Buhari.

“As an organization that visions a just society where the dignity of women, young people and communities is respected and they enjoy sound health and maximize their potential, we, therefore, appeal to the new legislators of the 10th Assembly to make this bill a priority by ensuring its timely passage and transmission to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assent.





“The passage of this bill will elicit the confidence of parents and guardians about the safety and protection of their young ones in higher institutions,” the group said.

