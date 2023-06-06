The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji, has presented cheques in the sums of N26,227,409 on behalf of the Inspector General of Police( IGP) Usman Alkali Bala to 15 beneficiaries of deceased Police personnel families under Group Life Assurance (GLA), and 38 others who sustained varying degree of injuries in the line of duty under Group Personal Accident (GPA) of the IGP’s welfare schemes.

The presentation of the cheques by CP Ogundele took place on Tuesday at the state Police Command Headquarters, in Minna, adding that the gesture was geared towards providing succour for the families of deceased Police personnel, and to also cater for the medical treatments of the injured policemen in the line of duty.

The Police boss, however, prayed for the repose of the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families, stressing that may God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones, just as he wished the injured personnel quick recovery from the various injuries sustained.

In another development, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) recently promoted 31,465 junior cadres of the Force nationwide, and 513 personnel in Niger State Police Command benefitted with 351 Sergeants promoted to Inspectors, while 162 Constables moved to Corporals.

The Commissioner of Police thereby decorated some of the beneficiaries on Tuesday in his office at the state Police Command Headquarters in Minna while the CP was assisted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations DCP Adamu Isa Ngojin, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Administration ACP Yusuf Yelwa.

During the decoration of the promoted personnel, CP Ogundele pointed out that promotion is an additional responsibility and enjoined them to imbibe a positive change of attitude, adding that they should ensure professionalism on duty and be more committed to their job.

He also admonished the newly promoted inspectors to among other issues lead by example, serve as role models for the rank and file, and be dedicated to duty while praying that this will not be the last promotion in their chosen career.

Some of the personnel decorated include Insp. Barnabas Maisamari, Insp. David Musa, Insp. Masud Abubakar, Insp. Hauwa Tanko, Insp. Grace Stephen, Insp. Ismaila Garba, Insp. Ibrahim Musa, Insp. Albert Albara and Insp. Shehu Isah.

Others are; Corporals Bathsheba Hassan, Musbau Yusuf and Adamu Mohammed.

