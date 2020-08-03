ShopRite may exit Nigeria

Shoprite is considering selling its Nigerian operations according to Bloomberg.
South African Company, Shoprite Holdings Limited has said it would auction off its outlets in Nigeria.
Tribune Online gathered that the megastore company with presence in virtually all states in Nigeria hinged this decision on the COVID-19 pandemic which has disrupted major businesses globally.
This decision was contained in the company’s “Operational and Voluntary Trading Update (52 Weeks Ended 28 June 2020)” released on Monday.
ALSO READ: Engineering firm petitions Reps over unpaid N70m, $30m debts
“Following approaches from various potential investors, and in line with our re-evaluation of the Group’s operating model in Nigeria, the Board has decided to initiate a formal process to consider the potential sale of all, or a majority stake, in Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Shoprite International Limited.
“As such, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited may be classified as a discontinued operation when Shoprite reports its results for the year. Any further updates will be provided to the market at the appropriate time” The update reads.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buhari Disowns Mamman Daura On Zoning Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari has distanced himself from the remarks attributed to his nephew, Mamman Daura, in which he opposed the application of rotational presidency in the… Read Full Story
$500m China Loan: Controversial Clause Signed During Jonathan’s Administration ― Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that Nigeria has already paid back $96 million out of the $500 million loans the country borrowed from China for the construction… Read Full Story
Can Buhari Separate Two Chickens In A Fight?
HASSAN Ayariga, founder of the All Parties Congress (APC) of Ghana, in a recent viral video, publicly reminded Nigerians that their country had become a butt of jokes in international discourses. Right before our very eyes, Ayariga rudely poked his hands into our eyeballs. Nigerians are, however, taking the insult in… Read Full Story
How I Lost Four Children, Wife To Flood Disaster —Businessman
Mr Ebubedike Igboamara, a businessman lost four of his six children and one of his two wives in the flood that ravaged Ungwan Gwari community in Niger State penultimate Saturday. He and his other wife, Dr Peace Igboamara share their grief in this interview by… Read Full Story
Why Sanwo-Olu Ordered Reopening Of Worship Centres August 7
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday ordered reopening of worship centres, including mosques and churches in the state with effect from August 7, saying positive cases of COVID-19 pandemic… Read Full Story
How To Use Facebook Messenger Rooms
Facebook Messenger Rooms, Facebook’s video and audio conferencing feature is already being touted by many to replace the current leader in video conferencing, zoom. Is Facebook Messenger Rooms really viable… Read Full Story
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE