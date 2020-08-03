Anambra govt partners firm to train 250 youths on smart jobs

Anambra State Government in conjunction with Consolidated Alliance (C.A), has commenced a smart job training for youths in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

The project, which attracted no fewer than 250 trainees, is also being co-sponsored by a Member representing Ogbaru II Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Somtoochukwu Udeze.

Flagging-off the training at Emmanuel Castle of Refuge Hall, Atani, over the weekend, the State Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Prof Theresa Obiekezie emphasised the government’s resolve to positively engage the youths.

She stated the importance of youths utilising the opportunity to play leading roles in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) business revolution.

She said the government considered it proper to introduce the project to encourage the youths to deepen their interest in the use of android phones to create wealth, which in turn would reduce crime.

“This is an opportunity for you to use your phones to make legitimate money, rather than depend on people to be dashing you money.

“You will take examinations after the training, and the government will create avenues for you to start making your money,’’ Prof Obiekezie said.

Udeze thanked the government for initiating the project, which he described as beneficial to the youths.

He said the training was in line with his belief in the diversification of the economy through agriculture and use of ICT business revolution to enhance youth’s digital economy drive.

While pledging his readiness to sustain partnership with the Ministry of Youths, he enjoined the trainees to participate actively in order to enable them to use ICT applications to conquer joblessness and poverty.

Director-General, Digital Entrepreneurship Office, Mr Ifeanyi Aniagor, urged trainees to re-direct their mindsets and strive at using abundant opportunities in the digital space to earn a living.

He described the training programme as apt in the digital economy policy and strategy of the government, noting, “Anambra is the only state in Nigeria that has an office for digital entrepreneurship’’.

Mr Chidi Kanu, Project Director, Smart Jobs, explained that the training was anchored on the use of ICT deployment to recreate lost jobs for youths in the areas of travel, hospitality and tourism.

“The Ministry is partnering with Consolidated Alliance, Ministries of Diaspora and Transport to achieve set objectives.

“We will provide trainees with enabling applications to key into the ICT business revolution in these areas,’’ he said.

Some of the trainees including Maureen Afubelu, Sopulu Obi and Christiana Uzowulu described the programme as a life-changing opportunity and commended the facilitators for bringing it to their doorstep.

