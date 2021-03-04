Eto: Tightening the noose around port haulage extortionist cabals

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, is set to commence the much anticipated electronic truck-call-up app called Eto to restore sanity along the various ports access roads in Lagos, thereby running some extortionist port cabals out of business, writes TOLA ADENUBI

Over the years, Nigeria’s busiest ports of Apapa and Tin-Can ports have witnessed an increase in cargo throughput, which also led to an increase in the number of trucks that call at the ports to evacuate cargoes on behalf of the cargo owners. The rise in the number of trucks that call at the port coupled with the deplorable state of the ports access roads, created a meal ticket for some individuals and entities who continued to flourish in the gridlock that pervaded the roads leading to the ports while cargo owners remained on the receiving end, paying huge sums just to evacuate cargoes out of the ports..

With the expected commencement of operation of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) E-call-up system and seven truck parks, the cabals who have feasted on the confused traffic situation along the ports corridors for years will now be counting their losses as their days in charge may have suddenly become numbered.

Recall that while launching the much anticipated truck call-up app in Lagos, the NPA Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, explained that trucks not registered on Eto, the electronic truck-call up app, would not have access to the ports.

The NPA MD also said that trucks found parking on any part of the ports access roads would be impounded. She explained that all trucks were expected to be parked at designated truck parks from where they would be called into the ports when their cargo is ready for pick-up.

As part of the operation of the app, the Managing Director said that the Authority, working in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, had currently licensed seven trucks parks where trucks could be stationed and invited into the ports when their cargoes are ready.

“I have always had the idea that removing human intervention in calling up trucks into the ports is key to solving the truck congestion problem. This process will be transparent and on a first come, first served basis. I am confident that this step, combined with improved rail access in the ports and the use of barges to move cargo will solve this problem,” Bala Usman had explained.

With a new port order concerning cargo evacuation from the nation’s busiest ports looming, an end seems to be in sight for illegal charges/deductions from seaport cabals like errant shipping companies, security operatives and numerous task forces who milk port users at different checkpoints while the confusion lasts.

Errant shipping companies

A major drain pipe that will be exposed by Eto is the capacity of the holding bays being operated by some shipping companies. In time past, the endless wait along the ports access roads to drop empty containers by truckers had eroded container deposit fees to shipping companies. For most of these truckers, the reason why they besiege the ports to drop these empty containers is due to the fact that most of the holding bays being operated by the shipping companies are small and cannot accommodate the volume of containers they (shipping companies) bring in as import unit.

Speaking on this issue during the launch of the E-Call-up system, the NPA Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, explained that apart from calling up trucks, the Eto app would also be responsible for the return of empty containers to the ports by shipping companies. This, she said, means that cargo owners are not allowed to come to the ports to drop empty containers, which must be taken to the holding bays of shipping companies.

“With Eto, we have made sure that the registration of shipping companies is tied to having empty containers holding bays. This is where consignees will drop empty containers henceforth. It is the responsibility of shipping companies to arrange how to transport empty containers to the ports through the Eto.

“We have had push backs from shipping companies in the past, but what we have now is to deny their 2021 registration unless they provide empty container holding bays and log on to Eto. We are happy that they have complied,” the NPA MD stated.

This definitely signifies an end to the days of claims and counter claims by shipping firms and truckers that empty holding bays exist or do not exist. For years, truckers have had to besiege the port corridors in a bid to drop empty containers and recoup some fund from the container deposit fees paid by the cargo owners to the shipping companies.

In most cases, due to lack of adequate holding bay by some shipping companies; and inability of the truckers to access the port due to the traffic quagmire that litters the ports access roads, some container deposits fees deposited by the cargo owner had been lost to the shipping firms

In the words of the Lagos State Vice Chairman, National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Dry Cargo section, Abdullahi Mohammed Inuwa, “Many of the trucks littering the ports access roads are carrying empty containers because there is no where they can offload the containers due to the fact that the so called holding bays operated by some shipping companies are filled to capacity. They (shipping companies) don’t have empty holding bays.

“If the holding bays of the shipping companies are not filled to the brim, why would truckers be on the ports access roads with empty containers? These shipping companies claim that they have empty holding bays, but it’s not true. What they have as holding bays cannot even service the amount of containers that they receive as import units on a monthly or yearly basis.

“So, because the capacities of the so called holding bays are not commensurate with the amount of import units that comes in, many trucks are faced with the dilemma of moving towards the ports to offload empty containers inorder to beat the deadline set for container deposit refund by these shipping companies. However, often times, the container deposit fees are eroded and lost to the shipping companies because truckers are not always able to beat this deadline due to the gridlock that litter the ports access roads.”

Illegal checkpoints

Another drain-pipe that Eto will put an end to is the litany of illegal checkpoints that litter the ports access roads of Apapa and Tin-Can ports. For years, due to the rush by truckers to return empty containers, chaotic traffic scenes had pervaded the ports access roads of Wharf road, Creek road and Liverpool road. Due to these chaotic traffic scenes, different security units have cashed in on the confusion along the roads, thereby erecting different checkpoints where truckers are milked daily. While some of these checkpoints spring up in the day time, some are operated at mid-nights.

Many truckers pay in between N100,000 and N200,000 each just to pass one checkpoints to the other. Tales of security operatives conniving with port officials abound as trucks viewed not to have paid handsomely are turned back at the port gate by security officials stationed there.

With Eto relying on seven designated truck parks to be operated by the Lagos State Government, the days of trucks littering the ports access roads seem to be over. Expressing fears of teething issues during the early days of Eto, Chairman of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi, however believed that the E-Call-Up system is definitely the way to go if port operation must get rid of the Apapa gridlock.

“I believe the Eto Call-Up system is the way to go. We cannot continue with the way port haulage has been done all these years. A situation where truckers line up, blocking the ports access roads to traffic, and creating chaotic scenes for security operatives to feast on definitely cannot be continued. With Eto, only trucks that are expected to come and pick cargoes will be seen heading towards the ports. However, I expect the system to suffer early teething issues. We have warned our members to either move to the designated truck parks or stay in their garages until it is their turn to come in. However, we expect the system to suffer early teething issues because as humans, some people will still want to beat the system. Aside these, we are 100 percent backing the NPA on Eto,” Chief Remi Ogungbemi told the Nigerian Tribune.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. | port haulage extortionist| port haulage extortionist| port haulage extortionist | port haulage extortionist