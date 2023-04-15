An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Bala Dakum, has petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC), seeking investigation and prosecution of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna over alleged genocide against the Shi’ites Muslim Sect in the state.

While addressing newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, Dakum, said a petition has already been written to the ICC to that effect.

The lawyer in the petition also urged ICC to investigate and prosecute former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd.) and all the commissioners of police who served in Kaduna State from 2015 when El-Rufai assumed office as the state’s governor.

Dakum said: “Since his assumption of office as the Executive Governor of Kaduna State in 2015, His Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has engaged in acts of genocide and crimes against humanity targeted at exterminating our clients (the Shiites Muslim Sect) in Kaduna State.

“Our clients have witnessed reigns of terror and unprovoked attacks since the infamous Zaria pogrom wherein about a thousand innocent Shiite Muslims were killed.

“Most of them lost their precious lives in the course of exercising their rights to freedom of religion, peaceful assembly and expression which are all guaranteed under Sections 38, 39 and 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The unabated, deliberate and well-calculated machinations by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to ensure that the Shiite Muslim Sect are extinct in Nigeria, particularly in Kaduna, his home state, compelled us to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The essence of the petition which was submitted this week is to invite ICC to initiate investigations into the atrocious genocide and crimes against humanity committed by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in the last eight years which looked like eternity on the sight of our clients.”

Dakum alleged that Buratai and all police commissioners who had served in the 8-year government of El-Rufai were strongly believed to have aided in committing the crimes under reference.

“Our clients are confident that ICC which is empowered under the Rome Statute to initiate investigations and prosecute persons involved in crimes of genocide and against humanity will act expeditiously.

“This will help to curtail the excesses of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai which if is not brought under watch will escalate to other states of the federation and egregious atrocities will be committed against our clients,” he said.





The lawyer said the call was coming at the tail end of the governor’s administration since he would no longer enjoy the immunity of the office.

He, therefore, called on the incoming government not to give El-Rufai any federal appointment just as Buratai was given ambassadorial appointment by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government in order not to portray the country in bad light.

