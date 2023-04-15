The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on Nigeria government to add health to Exclusive budget list.

The WHO Country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Molumbo while interacting with journalists on Saturday at the “Walk the Talk” exercise to commemorate 75th anniversary of WHO, opined that if government adds health to Exclusive budget list, it will guarantee adherence to the 2001, 15 percent funding pledge made in the Abuja Declaration.

Molumbo reiterated that WHO is looking forward to a world where health will be seen as enabler, socioeconomic development and not a consumption goods, a world where health issues will be treated as human rights.

“We look into a world where no child will miss a vaccine, we look into a world where no adult , no adolescents will miss a vaccine that will help them grow better”.

“We look to a world where health issues will be considered the same way they consider security and developmental issues. I think with the member states who are the constituency of WHO it should be possible and including Nigeria”, he stressed.

“This is the walk the talk on the occasion of WHO 75th anniversary and in remembrance of when WHO was established two years after the universal declaration human rights, there was a request for UN organization to look into the aspect of right to health and to consider human rights, that is how WHO was funded from the hardship of world war 11 and today we are celebrating the legacy, the achievements including smallpox eradication.

“We are working to eradicate polio globally mostly as an opportunity for us to remember why WHO was established and there was a constitution which is based on human rights approach”.

Speaking further, Molumbo said WHO is here to remind the world through the walk the talk that is not about what the WHO did in the last 75 years but it is about what it will do in the next 75 years

“It is not about yesterday, but about tomorrow and the future . We want to use it to remind the world that nothing can bite physical exercise especially as we are seeing demographic transition people are living longer , we need to adapt and adjust to health system and health issues of WHO”.

“This is significant, we do it every Saturday and we invite you to join us today is a particular occasion because we want to continue to celebrate,” he added.

