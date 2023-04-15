Political thuggery, intimidation, and low voter turnout on Saturday characterised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Supplementary Elections in Edo.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports the elections, conducted across some areas in Egor, Oredo East, Ovia South West for the house of assembly, and Orhionmwon/Uhunmonde federal constituency, commenced between 8:30 am and 9 am with few electorates seen at the different voting areas.

At some of the centers visited, despite the presence of several security agents on ground, voters shunned the voting centres and attributed it to intimidation by a certain party.

While officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) didn’t have much to do.

During a visit to Ward 12, Unit 21-30 situated in Agbado Primary School, Oredo Local Government Area, some prospective voters claimed they were asked which of the parties they belong to before they were allowed entrance to the premises.

“Which of the party do you want to vote for? Is it PDP, APC or Labour? We only need one of them here, we don’t want to see any other party here,” a voter said.

At Oredo Ward 1, Polling 10, an eyewitness told our correspondent that thugs allegedly provided backup by security operatives drove into the polling unit with about four vehicles, and sporadically shot into the air, apparently to scare voters away.

The political hoodlums allegedly carted away with some election materials, just as their actions were said to have caused a commotion in the area.

According to the eyewitness, the thugs who wore black-on-black attire invaded the polling unit shortly after commencement (9:20 am) of the exercise in the company of heavily armed security operatives who were said came with four police Hilux vans.

The polling unit located at an open space behind the Oredo Local Government Council Secretariat also witnessed low turnout of voters.

But upon physical enquire by our correspondent, INEC officials at the polling unit, denied the alleged thug invasion, claiming that the unit was peaceful.





They, however, lamented what they described as apathy of the voters in the election, saying that they have to wait patiently for the voters to come for voting.

Similarly, at Garrick Memorial School, Ward 1, Unit 1, Oredo local government area, few voters were seen on ground to cast their votes.

Festus Egharevba, a voter, who spoke with the Sunday Tribune, said the election was peaceful in the unit but attributed the low turnout to the business activities around the area.

“The election is peaceful but there is low turnout because of the market within the area.

“The people do not play with their business, therefore, found it necessary to stay in their shops rather than coming to cast their votes for their choice of candidates,” he said.

