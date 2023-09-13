Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday departed Nigeria to represent President Bola Tinubu at the G77+China Leaders’ Summit in Havana, Cuba, held from Sept. 15 to 17.

In a statement, the Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Mr Olusola Abiola, said Shettima would join other world leaders, including the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, at the Summit.

He said the summit would deliberate on development issues facing members, mostly from the global south.

“The summit will equally explore proactive ways of addressing challenges facing the development of the member states by leveraging science, technology, and innovation to enhance socio-economic growth.

“Also, Shettima will, on the sidelines of the Summit, hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders to promote Nigeria’s trade and investment relations in line with the economic development diplomacy of the President Bola Tinubu administration.”

Abiola said that the Havana Summit would be hosted by the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Daz-Canel, in his capacity as Chairman of the G77.

The theme of the summit is “Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation.”

He recalled that Nigeria was a founding member of the G77 group, established in 1964 by 77 developing countries.

“The group, a coalition of 134 developing countries with 80 per cent of the world’s population, aims to promote its members’ collective economic interests and create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the United Nations,” he added.

He said Shettima would be accompanied by agriculture and rural development minister Abubakar Kyari, his innovation, science, and technology counterpart, Uche Nnaji, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Adamu Lamuwa.

