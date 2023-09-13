The Nigerian artiste, Rema, took home the ‘Best Afrobeat’ award at the annual MTV Video Music Awards, making him first Afrobeat artiste to win the prestigious award in that category.

Rema’s ‘Calm down’ featuring Selena Gomez was nominated in 3 award categories: Best Song, Best Collaboration and Best Afrobeat. The music sensation was in a contest with other Afrobeat artists like Davido, Burnaboy and Wizkid for the Afrobeat category but emerged winner nonetheless.

The remix of the song ‘Calm down’ with the American singer Selena Gomez is one of the most successful collaborations Rema has been involved in, with the song topping different music charts, home and away.

The feature recently hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. This is also it’s 54th week at the top of the Billboard’s US Afrobeat Songs chart, making it the longest-running number #1 ever.

