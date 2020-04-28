Sheila O launches own entertainment show

Popular US-based Nigerian radio personality and Disc Jockey, Sheila O has launched an entertainment channel which she named “How far?” on Youtube.

The new channel is a weekly entertainment hub that will showcase thrilling musical contents from Afrobeats to hip hop and more. Launched earlier this month in Chicago, DC, Houston and Miami, the channel has continued to gain widespread visibility including airing on popular radio stations and in the US.

On the launching of the channel, Sheila said: “I am fortunate enough to be able to bring this project to reality. I extend all gratitude to everyone who assisted in every way possible. My sincere appreciation to our partners for helping us create visibility throughout every stage of the launching.

“How Far” is a new weekly segment on YouTube where we plan to host Musical geniuses, forward thinkers and influencers pioneering change and growth in the music industry and everywhere. Our goal is to bridge the gap between Africa, the diaspora and the world.”

Aside her strides in the entertainment industry, Sheila doubles as a youth peace ambassador in Nigeria and was recently nominated by MIPAD/United Nations as one of the most influential People of African Descent, Under 40-year- old, Class of 2018 as part of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (2019 – 2024).

The entertainment entrepreneur who also runs a booking agency has opened a niche for herself in Africa, as international A-list artists have always been touring the continent in partnership with several corporations. Sheila has worked with a long list of international stars such as R. Kelly, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Akon and many more.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari Signs Proclamation Order On COVID-19 Management

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the Proclamation Order on the General Management of COVID-19 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, the Federal Capital Territory and other states in Nigeria. It is in line with the measures outlined in his nationwide broadcast on Monday night on the containment of the virus… Read full story

Face Masks Made Of Clothes, Papers Only Reduce, Can’t Prevent COVID-19 Spread, Says NAFDAC Boss

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday said that the use of non-medical face masks, which include self-made or commercial masks or face covers made of clothes only reduce and not prevent spread of the coronavirus disease… Read full story

Coronavirus: Top NYC Doctor Kills Herself

A top New York City doctor who was on the front line of the US fight against coronavirus has killed herself. According to BBC, Dr Lorna Breen, who was medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, died of self-inflicted injuries on Sunday, police said… Read full story

What Buhari Told Nigerians

President Buhari in his address highlighted some of the new measures on the relaxation of lockdown. They are: a. Selected businesses and offices can open from 9am to 6pm; b. There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except essential services;… Read full story

Oil Spill: Ondo Communities Lament Losses As Farmlands, Rivers Get Polluted

That cold morning, Samuel Oriade set out to the river as usual for his fishing business, only to discover that the whole river and adjoining lands in the community had been polluted by what appeared to be an oil spill later discovered to have been caused by an alleged equipment failure in a facility of an oil company in the… Read full story

How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Slowed Down NASS

FINALLY, the National Assembly is set to hold an emergency plenary today, April 28, 2020 specifically to give accelerated consideration of the request by President Muhammadu Buhari for the passage of the N500 billion intervention fund, as well as an approval for the utilisation of over N100 billion… Read full story

CBN Lifts Suspension On Cheque Clearing

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday lifted the suspension placed on interbank cheque clearing. The new order comes into effect as from Tuesday. This first indication of the lift of the suspension was given during a press briefing addressed by chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha… Read full story

COVID-19: Fayemi Extends Lockdown In Ekiti By Six Days, Relaxes Sit-At-Home Order For 3 Days Weekly

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has extended the current lockdown in the state for six days till Sunday, May 3, 2020. The governor said that the lockdown declared since March 29 will now be relaxed from Monday, May 4 and allows for limited activities for three days in the week which are, Mondays… Read full story

Borno Govt Confirms Shehu Of Bama’s Demise

Borno State Government has confirmed the death of His Highness, the Shehu of Bama, Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi, who passed on Monday afternoon in Maiduguri. He died in his mid-60s. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abba Jato took advantage of a routine media briefing usually held… Read full story

What Exactly Held Abba Kyari Back?

A few days ago, the remains of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, were committed to mother earth and as expected after the demise of a public figure, the torrents of eulogies from both high and low ranked officials, friends and allies to ordinary members of the society have been overwhelming, with some measuring in… Read full story