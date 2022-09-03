Sharia Court judge offers to pay N100,000 dowry to assist unwilling suitor

Crime & Court
By Toluwani Olamitoke
A Sharia Court judge in Kaduna, Kaduna State, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, has offered to pay N100,000 dowry to assist one Salisu Salele to marry his heartthrob,  Bilkisu Lawal.

He told Salisu to go and think about the offer and appraise the court about his decision on September  6, the adjourned date of his case.

Bilikisu’s mother, Rayila Lawal, had dragged Salisu  before the court asking it to compel him to marry her daughter if he truly loves her or to leave her if he was not ready for marriage.

“We live in the same area and he has been coming to meet my daughter without our consent as her parents.

“I met his mother to notify her about the issue and she said her son was not ready for marriage.

“Salisu  changed tactics and stopped visiting my daughter but continued calling her on phone and making arrangement that they meet at appointed places.

“I don’t want him to mar the good upbringing I gave my daughter over the years, hence my decision to bring him to court,’’ Rayila said.

She reiterated that she was ready to give her daughter out in marriage if Salisu was ready.

In his defense, Salisu said he loved the girl but that he would not be ready for marriage until two years’ time.

“I am an undergraduate studying in one of the federal universities and will not want to be distracted by marriage.

“Besides, I can’t afford dowry and I am still living with my parents,’’ Salisu  told the court.

