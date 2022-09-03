‘My wife filled our home with charms, locked me out of our room’

A man, Adam Oye, has dragged his wife, Ola Oye, before Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State on accounts of irresponsibility, violence and threat to his life.

Adam also claimed that his wife was fetish and was in the habit of keeping charms in the different places in their home.

The plaintiff stated that his life was no longer safe living with his wife and thus prayed the court to dissolve their union and grant him custody of their two children, who are in the defendant’s custody.

According to him, he would give the needed attention to their upkeep and make their education a priority.

Ola was absent in court despite being served a hearing notice.

Adam giving his testimony said, “My lord, I dragged my wife before this court because I am no longer interested in my marriage to her.

“My wife gave me hell and made life unbearable for me before she finally packed her belongings and moved out of my house.

“Ola refused to be submissive to me while she was living under my roof. She rubbed shoulders with me in the house and always insisted on having her way.

“My wife was in the habit of leaving home without my consent and would on many occasions, return late.

“Ola always got me worried any time she left home because she would refuse to leave a clue about her whereabouts.

“She would get angry anytime I queried her activities and would almost pull down the roof.

“My wife had in some instances drawn a knife at me and at other times a scissors or some other dangerous objects, for daring to pry in her affairs.

“Ola and I never saw eye to eye. We lived like cat and mouse.

“I informed her family members of her misbehaviour, but they failed to call her to order,” he stated.





Adam added that “Ola is fetish which was one of the things which put me off about her.

“She constantly boasted about her diabolic prowess and threatened to deal with me ruthlessly.

“She had different charms in her possession and was in the habit of dropping these horrifying objects in corners of the house.

“The more I complained, the deeper my wife got involved in her fetish practice.

“She eventually packed her belongings and moved out of my house after we had a heated argument which resulted in a fight.

“Ola made sure I wasn’t around when she left and locked up our room. She comes to open our room when I am at work and will leave before I return. I always imagine what devilish act she carries out in the room.

“My lord, my wife has vowed never to appear in court when she was served a court summon and after which she received a hearing notice.

“I, therefore, pray the court to order that the door to our room be forced open so that I can have access to it.

“I again plead with the court to grant me custody of our two children. I pledge to be responsible for their upkeep and give their education adequate attention,” he concluded.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo after she has heard the plaintiff, ordered that a fresh hearing notice be issued and served the defendant.

Akintayo then adjourned the case.

