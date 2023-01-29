‘Shanty Town’ challenged me physically, artistically –Ini Edo

As Netflix’s series, Shanty Town continues to draw reactions on social media platforms with some of the actors enjoying commendations for putting in professional artistic display, one of the leading acts in the series, Ini Edo, has revealed how challenging her role was.

Since Shanty Town was released on the streaming platform about a week ago, Nigerian audiences and their African counterparts rated the series as number one, giving kudos to the actors for bringing out another side of them that many people didn’t know they had.

Ini Edo, while speaking with R about the role she played, said she had looked forward to a script that would challenge her physically and artistically, noting that being in the movie brought her to a new level as an actress.

Audiences the world over got their first look at the Nigerian crime thriller on December 28, 2023, and the unique mix of an ensemble cast, action sequences and unique storyline fueled fan anticipation.

Created by the duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the six-part Shanty Town starred Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square fame.

Speaking further, the Akwa Ibom-born screen diva revealed that it took her three weeks of training in mixed martial arts to get into the real character.

“The physical challenge was one of the major reasons I jumped on that role. As an actor, I had been craving a character that would challenge me both physically and artistically, stepping away from made me feel alive.

“I am fulfilled by the reviews and humbled by the success of the movie,” she added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE