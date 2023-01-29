Kidney transplant: I took my health for granted —Eedris Abdulkareem

After undergoing a successful kidney transplant, veteran Nigerian rapper and advocate, Eedris Abdulkareem, has heaped praises on his wife, Yetunde, for donating her kidney to ensure that his surgery was successful.

The rapper, who stated this in his new single, entitled ‘Thank You’ disclosed that he ended up with kidney problems because he took his health for granted and didn’t go for regular check ups when he started seeing the signs that his body was failing him.

In a new video that is now trending on social media platforms, Abdulkareem described his wife as a life-saver, revealing that at first, fear and anxiety gripped him when he was first told that his kidney had failed him as he knew he had taken his body for granted for a while because he wasn’t going for regular check ups.

The rapper recalled that he started thinking of his children and wife when he got to know that his kidney had failed as he thought the end had come, adding that Yetunde encouraged him to focus on dialysis while he looked up to God for mercy.

Abdulkareem said he reached out to a couple of good friends who had gone through the same kidney problem after many consultations and he landed at St Nicholas Hospital where he met with some of Nigeria’s finest doctors who assured him that all will be well.

The ‘Thank You’ single, which was released on Wednesday, has been trending on social media platforms as many fans of the rapper expressed their joy at the return of the controversial rapper into the music fold.

