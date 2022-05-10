Seyi Awolowo to host new reality show ‘Coming To Africa’

Youth advocate, Seyi Awolowo, is set to host an original reality TV show, ‘Coming to Africa’, aimed at bridging the gap between black cultures around the world.

The show, endorsed by the Lagos State Governor, the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism and the Ooni of Ife, will bring together Africans in the diaspora to Nigeria for the first time, to explore the African heritage that connects them.

Speaking on the originality of the reality show, Diamond Sonpon, Executive Producer, Co-host and Creator of ‘Coming to Africa’ who made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday said contestants would, on a weekly basis, strive to remain in the game for a $100,000 prize.

“I thought it’d be super cool to bring people who have been out of the continent for a while, like myself, or born outside the continent back to Africa – Nigeria specifically, to see how well they navigate as they relearn all they know about their history, their people, their cultures and traditions.

“The show will be set in Ile-Ife, the birthplace of the entire human race. It’s fascinating because you get to see over three dynasties of rulers when you visit the palace. It’s empowering to know that this existed before, during, and after slavery and is still existing,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Also, he said casting for the reality show has started and opened to United States citizens or legal permanent residents who are black and above the age of 21.

“If selected, contestants would get an all-expense-paid trip down to Nigeria to compete for $100,000. The deadline for application is May 30, 2022,” he added.

He further noted that: “The goal is simple: bringing them together under one roof for 30 days as they are confronted with the reality of their history.

“Contestants’ talents will be showcased through challenges that will be introduced into the house as the show goes on,” he added.

He noted that the show already has attracted strategic partners like United Nations Peace Ambassadors, Businessman & Philanthropist Martins Acha.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Seyi Awolowo to host new reality show ‘Coming To Africa’