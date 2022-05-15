Sey Byth chides FG over killings, kidnapping

Promising Afro-pop singer, Oluwaseyifunmi Michael, popularly known as Sey Byth, has thrown jabs at the Federal Government over the festering insecurity challenge in the country.

He urged the youth to guard against becoming tools in the hands of politicians who are in the habit of pushing them into crime to fulfill their heinous act and ambition in their quest for power.

Sey Byth raised the alarm as the jostle for political positions during the 2023 general election gathers momentum. He added that the porous society and lack of distinctive growth in all sectors, especially areas that affect the youths are due to the insensitivity of Nigerian leaders which has affected the sanity of the youths and the society at large.

The artiste who is back with a new craft noted that it is time the Federal Government through his agencies stopped harassing the musicians and the youth in general, stressing that the cost of music production both within and outside the country has never been an easy task.

“The fund expended on music projects cost millions of naira with no guarantee on the return on investment. Someone who has crazy money and will not be devastated will invest in such a business. So, any youth that struggles to produce good music without any support should be encouraged,” he stated.

“It is a crazy effort and the government should not frustrate the energy and talents of the youths because we are adding great values to the development of the country. So, they should instead, create good platforms and create more opportunities for us,” he added.





Speaking on his latest project, Sey Byth noted that he is impressed that his new song entitled “Oluwa” produced by Irockclassic and video shot by Frizzle & Bizzle, is currently making waves. He also noted that plans are in the pipeline to drop his EP later this year.

