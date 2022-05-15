Deborah: Hoodlums attack Sultan’s palace, Kukah’s residence, burn church

THE protest embarked upon by youths in Sokoto metropolis over the arrest of some of the youths linked to the killing of Deborah Yakubu Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education for alleged blasphemy, turned violent on Saturday morning.

Shouting “Allahu Akbar” God is great, while carrying different placards, they began the protest as they marched through Gao-nama on Maiduguri road.

The protesters, Sunday Tribune gathered, attempted to attack the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, but were repelled by a team of combined security operatives led by the state Commissioner of Police, Kamalden Okunlola.

But the protesters successfully invaded some buildings including an ECWA church at Aliyu Jodi, a section of Catholic Clinic opposite Vision FM, along Bye pass road, while an attempt to attack Catholic Church at Ahmadu Bello Way was repelled by the security agents.

Also, they invaded the residence of Bishop Matthew Kukah with a view to launch an attack, but the swift arrival of security agencies at his residence saved the building from being burnt.

When Sunday Tribune visited the Sultan’s palace, broken bottles, glasses, and sticks among others were seen scattered on the ground.





Some of the protesters also used the opportunity to attack traders in the market, looting and setting ablaze some of their goods.

Also touched by the protesting youths were some shops along Emir Yahaya and Sahara where some hoodlums took advantage of the situation to loot the affected shops.

Sunday Tribune further gathered that the irate youths also burnt down a Celestial Church of Christ located in Sokoto Cinema area.

A source who confirmed the incident said the church was attacked unexpectedly.

He, however, disclosed that properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed in the process.

There was also a report of an attack on some business centres and vehicles parked along Hajia Halima area of the town.

A video which was released by the victims of the attack in the area showed vehicles like Toyota Corolla, Toyota Camry, Vibe, Honda among other SUV cars attacked, leaving their windscreens and glasses shattered.

Meanwhile, a team of combined security operatives including soldiers from the 8 Division, Police, Department of State Services as well as that of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were stationed at strategic locations possibly to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the protest.

A senior pastor, Matthew Otalike, confirmed the attack on Saint Backita Catholic Secretariat in Sokoto where, he said, the protesters gained entry into the building and burnt a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has declared a 24-hour curfew in Sokoto metropolis to curtail the spread of protests by the youths.

The curfew, according to the governor, is for the restoration of law and order in the state following students’ unrest over the killing of Deborah.

“Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by Sections 176(2) of the 1999 Constitution and Sections 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act and Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours.

“I appeal to the good people of Sokoto State to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading in the metropolis.

“Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe these measures, with a view to restoring peace, law and order in the state.

“It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint; and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Kamalden Okunlola, has appealed to residents of the state to maintain peace among themselves.

The CP, while speaking to newsmen at Sultan’s palace, assured that the security agencies would enforce the curfew as announced by the governor.

Deborah buried, mother unconscious, father inconsolable

THE remains of Deborah, were, on Saturday, laid to rest in her hometown, Tunga Magajiya, in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

Tears flowed freely as she was being buried as wellwishers and relations lamented how she was gruesomely murdered.

She was buried around 6:30 pm at the Christian cemetery in Tunga Magaiya.

Her family remained adamant that they would proceed with the burial despite protests by youths of Tunga Magaiya who felt Sokoto State government should have been responsible for her burial.

Her uncle, who is the Pastor of ECWA in Tunga Magajiya, Emmanuel Maaji, led the prayers at the cemetery before she was lowered to mother earth.

Pastor Maaaji disclosed that Deborah’s mother had been unconscious since she received the news of her daughter’s murder.

“Her mother has been unconscious since she heard the news on Thursday, which led to a rise in her blood pressure while the father has been inconsolable.

“The government called and said that it is not right for the family to take the body in that manner without informing the government of Sokoto State.

“The Sokoto State government told the family that Deborah’s body belongs to the government and not the family.”

Maaaji said that although he could not recollect the name of the person who called, the person claimed to be representing the government of Sokoto State.