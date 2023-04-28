An alleged babysitter, Charlene Kornegay, raped a 13-year-old kid in Texas.

According to reports, The victim was allegedly told by the babysitter, who is 41 years old, to put up with the brutal treatment “like a man” or she would slice off his penis.

Despite the fact that the sickening crime happened in July 2021, the suspect was only charged this week with aggravated sexual assault of a kid.

An affidavit of probable cause obtained by station ABC 13 indicates that a therapist interviewed the boy about his traumatic experience in March 2022.

The young teen recounted that he was in the Houston woman’s care on July 11, 2021, when she ordered him to put on a bra, dress, and high heels after he got out of the shower in her condominium.

The boy said the sitter then stripped off the clothes and had sex with him in her own son’s bedroom as he lay asleep.

The assailant allegedly applied lotion “on his ‘pee pee’” and performed oral sex on him, according to a court document.

During a forensic interview last year, the boy claimed when he asked Kornegay to stop, she cruelly shot back: “Shut up and take it like a man.”

He claimed that after being ordered to stop twice while the assailant was engaging in a sex act on him in the shower, she finally obliged.

But after that, according to reports, Kornegay threatened to cut off the boy’s penis if he told anyone what had happened.

Ignoring the threat, the child told his father about the alleged assault.





The victim’s father told investigators that when his son first told him about the horrifying abuse, he “couldn’t believe it” but was eventually convinced after the 13-year-old detailed graphic details of the incident.

The dad said he knew Kornegay had a son of her own and told him she wanted his boy to “stay over and play video games.”

The sitter was in the middle of a deferred sentence for a conviction for methamphetamine possession at the time of the incident.

She has also been charged with theft and insurance fraud.

The perverted babysitter is reportedly wanted by law authorities.

