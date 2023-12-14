13-year-old child comedienne Emmanuella Samuel, widely recognised for her comedic performances on the Mark Angel YouTube channel, stirred varied reactions among internet users following the emergence of a video on Thursday, December 14.
The viral footage captured Emmanuella donning a black dress with a high slit, showcasing her dancing skills while wearing heels.
The online response has been diverse. Some users expressed surprise at Emmanuella’s growth and maturity, while others voiced concerns, suggesting she should be guided or cautioned about her actions.
Criticism focused on her age, with some asserting that at 13, she shouldn’t be encouraged to share such content on social media, particularly highlighting her dance moves.
Conversely, some defended her, asserting that there’s nothing inherently wrong with the video or her choice of dressing and calling out critics for exaggerating her actions beyond her age.
Tribune Online documented a range of reactions posted by users across social media platforms in response to Emmanuella’s video. See below:
Emmanuella is about 13 years old, she’s still a kid & shouldn’t be encouraged to do adult related contents; This isn’t about showbiz but doing what’s right. There are clothes a child should wear, & a way a child should behave (regardless their social class). Her loved ones should caution her.
This is only the life of a celebrity. You don’t need to tell that other celebrities does not do same. She’s become a celebrity at the age of 13 you can’t blame her
13 years aren’t kids anymore, times have changed but of course doing 18+ content shouldn’t be encouraged
Her family needs to act fast, not everything should be on social media… Now people do dey look her say she sexy, she sweet… Give some guys chance them go take advantage of her.
This girl is not doing anything sexual. You people seeing something sexual here are the problem. She is just being a girl and dancing the way girls dance . Did you expect her to contract muscles or do backflip?
I have watched that Emmanuella video multiple times and I have not seen a reason why you all are sexualizing the girl, she is not even naked. I guess you all are just coming out of your shells, many of you are paedophilesss and pervertss
Seeing how most of you lust after Emmanuella is one reason why I say “apart from my brothers, my kids won’t call anybody uncle & I won’t be bringing friends home. I know what “ uncles have done to their friend’s daughters”
Last take on this issue, because it’s not worth my time: How do you expect the parents of Emmanuella to correct her? She built the house they live in. She’s making a lot of money online. They know those videos she’s putting out are wrong for a girl her age. But when a child is financially independent, ain’t much you can do as a parent. Again, it is disingenuity to say that video wasn’t purely sensual or an attempt at it. When I was growing up as a kid, girls my age wore pinafores and long gowns. They didn’t wear slit dresses and ‘strut’ their stuff in front of a camera. Let’s try and tell ourselves the truth. This society we’re building is laid on a foundation of rot. And all that wokeness will haunt us when we eventually become old as parents.
Where did Emmanuella go?pic.twitter.com/NvC5V1XTo0
— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) December 14, 2023
