13-year-old child comedienne Emmanuella Samuel, widely recognised for her comedic performances on the Mark Angel YouTube channel, stirred varied reactions among internet users following the emergence of a video on Thursday, December 14.

The viral footage captured Emmanuella donning a black dress with a high slit, showcasing her dancing skills while wearing heels.

The online response has been diverse. Some users expressed surprise at Emmanuella’s growth and maturity, while others voiced concerns, suggesting she should be guided or cautioned about her actions.

Criticism focused on her age, with some asserting that at 13, she shouldn’t be encouraged to share such content on social media, particularly highlighting her dance moves.

Conversely, some defended her, asserting that there’s nothing inherently wrong with the video or her choice of dressing and calling out critics for exaggerating her actions beyond her age.

Tribune Online documented a range of reactions posted by users across social media platforms in response to Emmanuella’s video. See below:

@DanielRegha

Emmanuella is about 13 years old, she’s still a kid & shouldn’t be encouraged to do adult related contents; This isn’t about showbiz but doing what’s right. There are clothes a child should wear, & a way a child should behave (regardless their social class). Her loved ones should caution her.

@Laserian6