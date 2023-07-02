A highly revered real estate firm in Lagos, Seven30 Real Estate Limited, has restated its commitment to deliver standard and first-grade landed properties to its subscribers and investors across Nigeria.

This is even as they declared that one does not need to break the bank in order to own a property with them.

The Managing Director (MD) of the company, Oluwole Fapohunda, gave the assurance while briefing journalists during the firm’s second phase of Green Acres allocation program recently in Epe, Lagos State.

Fapohunda hinted that the aim of the second phase of the allocation is geared towards restating their position to deliver beyond expectations on the trust their subscribers have reposed in them.

“This particular batch of allocation is to give you all our words that we cannot do less than your expectation.”

“Instead, we will exceed it. What you’re seeing here today is just the beginning. We are out with the vision to ensure that all our subscribers get value of their money even more than they paid,” he said.

On the attendance at the event, the Seven30 boss noted that the turn up even at short notice is a clear indication that their clients are satisfied with their service and ready to remain partners in business.

Highpoint of the event was the allocation of the property to the different subscribers and moment of gratitude for them.