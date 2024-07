Super star footballer and Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala also known as ‘Agba Baller’, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of MultiChoice Nigeria.

The footballer made this known in an Instagram post on Monday

“New family alert”, she captioned

The chief executive of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr John Ugbe, also explained that the choice of Oshoala as brand ambassador was due to her passion and dedication for the game, which continues to inspire millions across the globe.