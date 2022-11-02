Seven reasons you should stop taking your phone to the toilet

Ladies, if you have a healthy gut, it takes five to 10 minutes to defecate. You may be wondering why we’ve brought this up. Well, because we stay in the toilet for an average of 20-30 minutes. Because even after we’re done with our business, we spend time scrolling on our mobile phones.

You must be wondering what’s the big deal. But what if we tell you that taking your phone to the toilet is the biggest health mistake that you’re committing? Do you know why? Because it can lead to health hazards. When you take your phone to the toilet, you spend more time there and expose yourself to germs.

According to Dr RP Venkata Krishnan, most of us take our phones to the toilet to avoid missing out on important texts, emails, or calls. He adds that our day starts with checking our emails, texts, and social media accounts, and we don’t want to miss out on that for even a single minute. By doing this, we are playing with our health. Dr Krishnan has listed eight hazards that are caused by using your phone in the toilet.

1. It can lead to UTI

If you take your cell phone to the toilet, there are chances that your phone gets covered in germs. There are germs everywhere in your toilet, be it your toilet seat, paper roll, or even the door knob. So, you can get diarrhoea, intestinal illnesses, urinary tract infections, etc.

2. Your mobile can become a carrier of germs

Also, when you get out of the washroom, your mobile carries germs that can be passed on to others, whether it’s at home or work. If you put your phone somewhere or show something to someone, you carry forward the germs.

3. Using a mobile in the toilet can disrupt you from passing out faeces

Using your phone in the toilet can meddle with your body’s response to stools. You should not sit in the toilet for more than 10 minutes, but with a cell phone in your hand, the time can extend to 20-30 minutes, which can create problems in your passing out faeces process.

4. It can lead to haemorrhoids

Also, your casual 30-minute time in the toilet can lead to haemorrhoids, as the body gets confused and becomes accustomed to long sessions in the toilet. Haemorrhoids are inflamed veins near your anal area that can bleed and can feel super itchy and painful.

5. It can stress you

Your time in the toilet is sometimes the only time when you take a break from your work and busy life. When you take your phone with you, you miss giving a break to your brain. You are always consuming information, and that can stress you.

6. You end up wasting time





Most of us think that we save our time by taking the phone to the toilet, but it is a waste of time. What can be done in five minutes takes more time to do. Also, if you take five minutes to delicate or urinate, you take much longer when you have your phone with you.

7. You might lose your phone and all the important information

If you take your mobile to the toilet, you can’t deny the chances of it getting dropped in the closet, and if it does, then you can lose access to important calls, texts, emails, saved information, etc. as your phone will be dead.

