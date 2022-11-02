Parents receive bodies of children killed in Uganda blaze

The bodies of the 11 children who died in a fire at an Uganda school for the visually impaired have been handed over to their parents. (BBC)

It follows DNA tests done on parents and children to identify the charred remains, the local NBS television reports.

The dormitory blaze started in the early hours of Tuesday last week. At least 27 children were sleeping inside the building at the Salama School for the Blind.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday at the school that was attended by parents and local leaders.

