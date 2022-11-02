Parents receive bodies of children killed in Uganda blaze

World News
By Tribune Online
Parents receive bodies,

The bodies of the 11 children who died in a fire at an Uganda school for the visually impaired have been handed over to their parents. (BBC)

It follows DNA tests done on parents and children to identify the charred remains, the local NBS television reports.

The dormitory blaze started in the early hours of Tuesday last week. At least 27 children were sleeping inside the building at the Salama School for the Blind.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday at the school that was attended by parents and local leaders.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
World News

Fire disrupts internet on Africa’s highest peak

World News

UN lorry burnt and staff injured in DR Congo attack

World News

Kenya’s first Olympic medallist dies aged 84

World News

China aims to ship 25 million virtual reality devices by 2026

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More