Court orders for fresh APC primary for Nasarawa West Senatorial District

A Federal High Court Lafia sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State has nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Nasarawa West Senatorial District and ordered the party to conduct a fresh election within 14 days from the ruling.

Justice Nehezina Afolabi gave the order while delivering judgment in the suit filed by Mr Labaran Magaji against the party and eventual winner.

According to the judge, the delegate list used during the primary election on June 4, 2022 was fake, hence the purported declaration of Mr Shehu Tukur as the winner of the election stands nullified.

She, however, directed the APC to conduct a fresh primary election within 14 days using the delegates list originally certified by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC).

Counsel to the plaintiff, Mr Ghali Ahmed, said they would study the judgment and come up with a position within the next 24 hours.

While counsel to the defendant, Mr. Mubarak Adekilekun, noted that he will consult with his client on the next line of action about the judgment.

In an interview, the plaintiff, Mr Magaji, said he would continue to seek justice for the interest of APC and the common man.

Recall, Magaji had approached the court seeking to declare him the winner of the APC primary election for Nasarawa West Senatorial District over alleged irregularities.

