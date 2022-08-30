Seven persons dead in Kogi auto crash

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Mt. Stephen Dawulung has disclosed that seven persons have been killed in an accident at Banda, Village along Lokoja -Abuja highway.

He stated that the accident was a result of overspeeding by the driver which made the vehicle lose control and somersaulted several times into the bush.

“My officers, who were at hand shortly after the incident, rushed the victims to the hospital for medical treatment, ” he said.

The sector commander warned motorists against non-observance of traffic rules and regulations and speeding during the rainy season whereby brakes are hardly effective.

“With the onset of the rains, road surfaces are normally slippery. This situation is normally complicated by poor visibility when driving in the rain.

”Drivers, should, therefore, avoid speedy driving to enable them to have firm control over their vehicles at emergency times.”

In another incident, an articulated vehicle killed a commercial motorcycle rider in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State.

It was gathered on Tuesday that the accident was a result of a collision between a tricycle and a motorcycle which resulted in the “Okada” rider being flung on the highway in front of an on-coming articulated vehicle, which crushed him to death on the spot.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Dawulung, also confirmed the story.

He said the body of the Okadaman had been deposited at the Morgue of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja.

Dawulung described the incident as “unfortunate” given the way and manner it occurred without any chance of survival for the victim.

He expressed concern about the wreckless attitude of both tricycle and motorcycle riders on the highways in the state which, often leads to avoidable accidents and warn commercial cyclists in the state to be more cautious while riding on the highways to reduce the deaths of innocent Passengers on the road.

“Most times you see them competing with Lories and trucks on the roads with reckless speed putting lives of passengers at risk.

“The result of such bad road usage has always been fatal crashes that result in loss of lives, ” the commander, derides the Cyclists.





The Sector Commander advised motorcyclists to adhere to stipulated speed limits, avoid contests with other vehicles and observe safety protocols such as the use of helmets in order to minimize the risk of road traffic accidents.

