Seven etiquettes every party guest should know

We all get invited to a party and other functions at certain periods in our lives. These events are meant to be memorable moments for both the host and the guests. So, it is important we try our best to make these events one filled with wonderful and unforgettable memories.

Etiquettes are meant to guide our behaviours socially, so when we go out for functions there are certain behaviours that is expected of us if we must remain a desirable guest to anyone who hosts us.

Discussed in this article are 7 simple party etiquette that will make you a desirable addition to any future guest list.

1. Do not show up too early

The first etiquette that you should bear in mind as a party guest is that you should not show up too early.

For every event, there is always a fixed time guests are meant to arrive, so, don’t just collect that invitation and throw it into your bag. Read every detail on it and ensure you follow suit.

See to it that you arrive at the venue of the event according to the indicated time as arriving too early can be more of a hindrance than a help for last-minute preparations by the host.

2. Be moderately dressed

As a guest, you need to learn to dress moderately and decently because your appearance matters and gives others an impression of your person.

Whether you were invited to a wedding, birthday party, burial, get-together, hangout, end-of-the-year party or dinner, you should dress decently if you have a good understanding of party etiquette.

You shouldn’t dress outrageously, indecently or vulgarly either as a host or guest in an event.

3. Don’t be difficult

Have you ever been to an event where you just watch some guests behave in unacceptable manners?

This shouldn’t be as you are not meant to be a pain in the neck of your host.





Eating food like you haven’t eaten for a week doesn’t give a very good impression. Don’t drink too much or wipe out the buffet, and don’t start arguing or fighting with other guests.

As much as possible, be well-mannered whenever you are invited to any event.

4. Avoid taking uninvited guests along

There are certain hosts who have a planned for a number of guests in mind, so, taking another person along with you without asking the host if you can shows you lack a good understanding of party etiquette.

You should only go to an event with a third party if you’re sure there is an adequate provision for as many guests as possible and you should only do so if you are close to the host and there’s a genuine reason you need to do so.

5. Give a helping hand

Another party etiquette you should know is that you can offer a helping hand when you go to an event.

It should be noted that this etiquette may only be applicable if you’re close to the host.

Offer to help the host, but do not take over from them. Besides, help can be all sorts of little things, for example, keeping lonely guests entertained, taking part in any proposed activities, and following the host’s instructions on seating arrangements.

6. Know the time to go

As a great guest, you should know when to leave an event.

You don’t have to stay till the end of the event before leaving an event, but this largely depends on how well you know the host.

If you are very close to the hosts, you can stay till the end of the event; if not, you can leave when the event is winding down.

7. Appreciate the host

What most guests fail to do after attending an event is to appreciate the host.

Hosting an event, no matter how small, is not a child’s play, so you need to appreciate the effort and hospitality of your host.

Etiquette dictates that the host should be thanked twice. Once on your way out and then again the following day via call, text, or email. On formal occasions, it is still customary to follow up with a handwritten note.

So, as the desirable guest that you are, learn to appreciate your host.

Party etiquettes are not meant to restrict you in an event but they are meant to help you behave as you should do in any social gathering.

Make yourself a delectable guest that every host will want to have on their guest list.

