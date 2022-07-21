The proper way to behave as an invited wedding guest

You may love the idea of being a wedding guest, or maybe not. However, there is a way to behave, an etiquette to bear in mind while preparing to attend a wedding. You wouldn’t like the idea of being reprimanded for wrong behaviour at a wedding.

Speaking of wedding etiquette or how to behave at a wedding, there is no one-size-fits-all rule for this because the factors that could define the etiquettes of a wedding are quite subjective. They are determined by the theme of the wedding, the hosts and so on. Here are few general ones:

1. Get familiar with the invite

More often than not, people put the invite aside and only pick it few days before the wedding. Sometimes, instructions are contained in the invite, and you’d be missing out on them if you don’t look at the invite.

It can be embarrassing to unknowingly breaking rules as an invited wedding guest when you arrive at the event.

In other cases, the couple might have a website where important information is given to invitees. You should intentionally look it up.

You are part of the audience, literally. So, do them the honours of genuinely engaging their message to you on the website.

What kind of information could be on the invite or website? It could be the dress code, a defined way to go about giving gifts, directions to the venue, how the couple would love to be treated on their wedding, a little exercise to perform just before or when you arrive at the event, and other things that they’d love to share with you or let you know.

Guess what? You will not ask questions that the invite or website has already answered if you engage appropriately.

2. Follow the dress code

The hosts of the wedding have told you the dress code for a reason, and it’s not out of place for you to be intentional about following the rules.





Sometimes, people break the rules not because they don’t have what it takes, but because they want to prove a point that they can choose to do whatever they like.

Remember that you’re not the host, and the wedding isn’t about you. You are only an invited wedding guest that the host would love to have at their big day. So, just do them the honours of showing up in the dress code required.

Imagine the dress code is white and lilac, and you show up at the event wearing red, it will be a big turn off for your hosts and could put their mood off. No, don’t do that.

3. Send thoughtful gifts

As an invited wedding guest, it is unethical to not give gifts to the couple. You can give them gifts on the wedding day, before the wedding day or after. If it’s going to be before the wedding day, you could send a gift that could meet a need at the moment, and if it’s going to be after, let it be worth while.

In summary, don’t just come for the food and other side attractions. Give them a gift that’s worthwhile.

4. Don’t bring people along with you unless it’s okay to

As an invited wedding guest, don’t bring people along with you to the event unless you’re sure that it’s not a problem. Check the invite given to you or look up the website of the couple. If it was clearly stated that you shouldn’t come with an extra, please don’t. If it’s an invitation that has a specific number of people you should know better not to bring a plus one.

Even if it was not stated, as an invited wedding guest, don’t bring tonnes of people along except you are sure that it will not be a problem. Don’t try to act smart or hide under the guise of over familiarity.

5. Don’t cause trouble

Have you seen people fight at a wedding? How does it make the parties involved look? Uncultured. How does it make the couple alongside others to feel? Disturbed. That’s the height of disrespect and selfishness. You are an invited wedding guest who was given the honours of being a part of their big day, have a great time, and avoid fights and trouble. They trusted you enough to get you invited, don’t let them down. Don’t start fighting about food, or other ephemeral things.

6. Don’t miss the wedding without genuine reasons

Being unavoidably absent for an event could happen to anybody. As an invited wedding guest who got access to information about the wedding, if you will not be available to attend the event, do well to keep the couple posted. Have genuine reasons as to why you will not be around.

One mistake you shouldn’t make is being absent without prior notice. It shows that you do not respect the couple.

7. Don’t come for the food and make it all about that

We all look forward to weddings because we know that there’d be good food. Who doesn’t love good food? However, don’t make it all about that. Be courteous and focus on the happy and defining moments.

8. Don’t leave without the couple getting a glimpse of you.

As an invited wedding guest, let the hosts see that you came. Don’t test them by leaving them to assume that you didn’t come. Save them the trouble and let them know you came.

Conclusively, as an invited wedding guest, it is important that you put these etiquettes to use. It might mean nothing to you, but mean everything to your hosts.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE