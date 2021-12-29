Set up community police in your domains, Akeredolu to Ondo traditional rulers

As part. of efforts to reduce criminal activities and ensure peace in various communities across Ondo state, the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has urged traditional rulers in the state to set up community police in their domain.

The governor who stated this during the installation of seven traditional rulers in the state also called for support of the people of the community in confronting the security challenge in the state.

“On security, let me use this opportunity to solicit more support and cooperation from the good people of the state in the fight against kidnapping, banditry and every act of terrorism which have been the concomitants of the present insecurity situations in the country.

“The cooperation of our people, particularly our royal fathers is highly solicited, for the operation of Amotekun corps in curbing the activities of terrorists among our people,” he said.

He appealed to traditional rulers in the State to continue to give the government the desired cooperation so that their communities can enjoy the dividend of good governance.

The governor opined that security issues should not be left in the hands of the government alone as it is beyond what the government alone can handle.

The Governor said the State Government has committed enormous resources to strengthen the State security Apparatus, especially funding the Amotekun Corps, to rid the state of criminal elements.

Akeredolu also warned traditional rulers against installing lesser monarchs and chiefs outside their domains in the state, noting that such development may lead to the breakdown of law and order.

The governor expressed worry over incessant petitions and outcries arising from the continuous tendency of traditional rulers to install minor chiefs in areas outside their domains.

According to him, the installations of lesser chiefs and monarchs by traditional rulers is capable of causing crisis among various communities, thereby aggravating the security issues in the state.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, noted that such installations in disputed areas by traditional rulers often leads to communal violence, crises and attacks.

He said “Let me use this opportunity to express the concern of our administration over incessant petitions and outcries arising from the continuous tendency of our revered royal fathers to install minor chiefs in areas outside their domains or disputed areas which more often leads to communal violence, crises and attacks.

“A situation where the peace of any given community is allowed to be truncated by mere avoidable tension touched-off by chieftaincy tussles remains a serious concern to our administration.

” I, therefore, call for caution on the part of our ‘Kabiyesis’ so that the government can consolidate on the prevailing peace and peaceful coexistence among the various communities in the state,” he said.

The Governor urged the traditional ruler to see their ascensions to the thrones as a call to service and should exhibit a high level of credibility and focus his attention on his area of jurisdiction in all his activities.

Seven traditional rulers which included, Onirun of Irun Akoko, Oba Samuel Agboola in Akoko Southeast Local Government, the Oluboropa of Iboropa Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government and Oba Raphael Oluyede as Alayede of Ogbese in Akure North Local Government areas of the state were presented with Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office.

Other monarchs who got a staff of office and instruments of appointments included Oba Nelson Gbadega, the Akamuja of Igburowo in Odigbo, Oba Laolu Olojido, the Eleti of Eti in Ifedore, Oba David Garuba, the Olusosan of Sosan-Akoko in Akoko Southeast and Oba Akinkuade Isaac, the Yangede of Epe in Ondo East Local Government areas of the state.

