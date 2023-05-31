Efforts at realigning forces to salvage the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), post-2023 general election suffered setback as two of its serving senators on Wednesday resigned from the party.

Senator Matthew Urhoghide representing Edo South senatorial district and Senator Ayo Akinyelure representing Ondo Central, in a separate letters on Wednesday gave notification of their resignation from the party.

Both senators who are not returning in the 10th Senate did not specify an intention of joining any other party.

Urhoghide who is the chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee said his immediate resignation of his membership from PDP “arose out of the negative political energy emanating at the moment from the irreconcilable differences and squabbles within the PDP at the national level and especially in my dear state, Edo State.

“These squabbles have spiked to levels that have made it impossible for someone like me who is a confirmed democrat to function and grow as | envisioned in my political journey. I am however grateful to the party which yielded me the platform to achieve the mission of serving my country as a two-term senator — which experience afforded me the opportunity to meet and work with all of you wonderful colleagues.

“The opportunity helped too to build and form important and lasting friendships here at the senate. Above all else, it imbued in me knowledge and experience that could not have gotten anywhere else.

“As the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria winds down, Urhoghide congratulated his colleagues, both returning and outgoing, for the service which they rendered to the nation.”

Akinyelure, chairman Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges & Public Petitions in his own notification said his own resignation will take effect from 11″ June, 2023 when he must have completed his 4 years tenure in the Senate of the 9th Assembly.

He said the decision came at this time since the 9th Senate is coming to an end soonest.

Akinyelure expressed his appreciation to the PDP for granting him the opportunity to serve Ondo Central Senatorial District and Nigeria in the Senate of the 9th Assembly on the platform of PDP.

“I wish to use this medium to congratulate all my Colleagues both returning and outgoing for their much support and selfless service to the nation under your leadership for a job well done, and that we shall remain absolutely loyal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria as democratically elected representatives of Nigerians in the Senate of the 9th Assembly who have performed creditably well under your leadership.





“This is to enable me settle down and look forward to other areas of human and professional endeavours where | can be of value addition to my dear State, Ondo State and Nigeria in general. Once again,

“| say big congratulations for moving Nigeria forward to greater heights of development going forward in our political endeavours. While wishing the Party the best of luck in its future endeavours, please accept, the assurances of my best regards, Yours faithfully,” he said.

