Former Vice Chairman Southwest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, has described the death of the founder of AIT/Raypower, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi as sad, shocking and painful.

Olafeso in a statement signed by him described Dokpesi’s death as a great loss to the Nigerian polity and media industry.

While expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, Olafeso also condoled with the entire PDP family and the former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential Candidate of the party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for the colossal national loss of the departed.

According to Olafeso, “My heart goes out to the family of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi at this difficult time. Let me also extend my sincere condolences to the entire PDP family and our Leader, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for this colossal national loss.

“I have known High Chief Raymond Dokpesi since 1985 as the CEO of African Ocean Lines, the first indigenous Shipping Company in Africa which he established in the 80s.

“Chief Dokpesi was a true Nationalist, an advocate of good governance, and a Media Wizard who would be sorely missed for his track record in the Media Industry, especially for creating healthy competition with the use of AIT and Raypower FM to break the monopoly of NTA and Radio Nigeria.

“His death has diminished our party, the PDP. We worked together during the 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria. I was the Zonal Liason Officer of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council Desk in the Southwest, while Chief was the Deputy DG of Technical.

“His love for a better society is second to none. His death is a big blow to our party and a colossal national loss.

“I cannot imagine the pain and heartache the family are going through now. His family, our party and the nation should please accept my healing prayers and comfort during this tough time,”

“I commiserate with the immediate family of Dr Raymond Dokpesi, staff of AIT/Ray power FM radio and the media industry at large on this great loss.

“They should all be consoled that Dr Dokpesi made his mark in business, politics and the media industry and lived a fulfilled life,”





Until his death, High Chief Dokpesi was the chairman of DAAR Communications PLC, the parent company of AIT and Raypower FM.