Two in police net over murder of community leader in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested two people suspected to be involved in the killing of a community leader, Chief Stephen Akinkunmi, in Ore, Odigbo local government area of the state.

The deceased who was also one of the leaders of Ogboni Fraternity in the South West was allegedly shot dead in a hotel, Saint Stephen Hotel, Ore, Ondo on Thursday.

According to a source, the community head was shot severally by the assailants after he refused to enter his vehicle as ordered by the hoodlums.

He, however, explained that the hoodlums later left the scene of the incident to an unknown destination with the deceased car, leaving the man in his pool of blood.

The source said the hoodlums left with some documents and other items, which include N2 million.

Speaking, the brother of the deceased Mr Joshua Akindele said the gunmen had lodged in the hotel in Ondo for about three days before carrying out the operation.

The wife of the deceased, Mrs Toyin Akinkunmi, called on the Ondo State government and security agents to unravel those behind the killing of her husband and disclosed that the family of the deceased had been receiving threat messages from some unknown people.

She said, ” Some people have been calling us on the telephone, threatening our lives, we want the security agencies to help us arrest the perpetrators, we also want justice.”

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the arrest of the two suspects, said the command had begun an investigation into the incident.

” We are after the perpetrators and we will ensure they are brought to book,” Ikoro assured.

