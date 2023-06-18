Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has in a release he issued on Saturday explained the issues affecting Igbos in Alaba international market as routine environmental issues concerning structures blocking water passage.

However, Ohanaeze after investigation, has asked the Lagos environmental authorities to apply due diligence in their duties while it enjoined Igbos to remain calm.

Detail of the statement is hereby reproduced:

Related Posts No Content Available

“The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has been drawn to several fake publications circulating on social media alleging a decision by the Lagos State Government to take actions to victimize the Igbo citizens domiciled in Lagos.

” Since the disturbing news broke out, we have made investigations in order to establish the true state of affairs. One of the reliable sources, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ukatu, Member, Lagos State Market Advisory Council and President Ndigbo-Amaka Progressive Market Association, stated that “the Lagos State Environment and Development Authority has been issuing warnings as regards the obstruction of some waterways”.

Ukatu added: “All that happened at Alaba and the emergency visit by the state government officials were directly about those blocking the free flow of water through the provided waterways”.

Ukatu added that the directive is “not in any way related to plazas and shops on the markets or along the market road”. Ukatu enjoins all and sundry to “disregard the statements and video messages trending on the Internet and admonished that such propaganda is not necessary for the Igbo at this time”.

“Another Alaba resident, Chief Ikechukwu Okolo stated: “The truth is that some structures were erected on waterways, thereby obstructing drainages and causing flooding, especially during the rainy seasons. According to Okolo, “the owners of the affected structures have since been notified, for months, but as we can see, each time the executive order was to be effected, corrupt Government officials would get compromised, and the flooding challenge continues, until this time”. Chief Evaristus Ozonweke, an Ohaneze chieftain, resident in Lagos, has also validated the above position.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba) expresses concern over the lingering problems in Lagos. While urging the Lagos State Environment and Development Authority to exercise prudence and best considerations in discharging their duties, he asks the Igbo in Lagos to remain calm.

He has therefore indicated a pressing need to visit Lagos and the South West in the next few weeks. He is very optimistic that during the visit, all the challenges confronting the Igbo in Lagos will be addressed.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…