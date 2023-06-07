Former Zamfara State governor and aspirant for the office of Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, Abdul Aziz Yari, has promised that leadership of the Red Chamber under his watch will seek to protect the interest of all Nigerians, at all times.

The Senator-elect for Zamfara West made the pledge on Wednesday while speaking with journalists.

In a prepared speech read to newsmen, Yari, who promised to work with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, however declared that his legislative agenda would be people driven.

He said: “In all our activities, the Senate, under my leadership, by the leave of my bosses and the Grace of the Almighty Allah, shall be completely democratic, open and serve only the interest of Nigerians.

“We assure Nigerians that the Senate, under my leadership, will be firm, transparent, purposeful and ensure a cordial working relationship with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Executive to deliver his vision for a secure, united and prosperous Nigeria.

“It is important to state, with the permission of my bosses, that I possess the requisite experience, competence, capacity and the national acceptance to lead the Senate at this point in time.

“As you all know, I have over the years built strong connections among the various peoples of Nigeria across the 36 states and the FCT and I understand the nuances of our nation.

“We will build on such ties, connections and experience to heal our nation, foster strong synergies and unity in our country

“I want to assure you that the National Assembly which we seek to lead will be stable, proactive, listen to and pursue the genuine aspiration and yearnings of Nigerians.

“It is for these reasons that I put myself forward with the support of majority of my colleagues and bosses to lead the 10th Senate.

“The 10th Senate under my leadership shall by the Grace of God and leave of my colleagues and bosses be the Senate of all Nigerians and Senate FOR all Nigerians. The voice and aspiration of Nigerians shall always prevail.





“As fellow stakeholders, in this democratic project, I seek your support as always in this noble mission which primary objective is the stability, unity, economic development and wellbeing of Nigerians.”

