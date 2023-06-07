The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee has overruled its Delta State Local Government chapter on the expulsion of Honourable Cairo Ojougboh.

The APC Ika South Local Government Area Chairman, Mr Hilary Ibude had last March expelled Honourable Ojougboh, citing alleged anti-party activities.

National Legal Adviser of the APC, Ahmad El- Marzuq, in a letter dated June 5, 2023 and addressed to Mr. Ibude dismissed the expulsion as inappropriate as he noted that Honourable Ojougboh was denied fair hearing.

The party national legal adviser also maintained that by the provision of Article 21 of the party’s Constitution, the right to discipline its members was subject to their inalienable right to fair hearing.

The letter reads in part: “The party is in receipt of your letter dated March 28, 2023 in respect of the subject matter.

“In your letter under reference, you attached the resolution of Ika South Local Government Area in Delta to expel Dr Cairo Ojougboh from the party.

“I have gone through the resolution of the Chairman of Ika South Local Government Area approving the expulsion of Ojougboh from the party.

“And it is my observation from the documents availed to the party that there was no evidence that the crucial element of fair hearing was afforded to Ojougboh to justify the resolution to expel him.”

“Without evidence of compliance with the basic procedure of disciplining a member of the party as envisaged in Article 21 of our party’s Constitution.

“The expulsion of Ojougboh from the party would be null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

“Secondly, it is important to mention that the punishment of expulsion meted out to Ojougboh by the chairman can only be confirmed and ratified by the party’s National Executive Committee(NEC).”





The APC NWC also submitted that the purported expulsion was in breach of Article 21.5 of the party’s Constitution.

“This is in accordance with Article 21.5 of the party’s Constitution which was not followed and thus, the expulsion of Ojougboh remains inchoate until it is forwarded to the party’s NEC for a final determination of the matter.

“Therefore, the resolution to expel Ojougboh is null and void and of no effect whatsoever occasioned by the failure of the Executives of Ika South Local Government Area.

“To adhere strictly with the provisions of the party’s Constitution with respect to the discipline of its members.”

