Senate passes bills to establish orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara, Osun

•Approves Federal University Teaching Hospitals in Akure, Gusau

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
The Senate, on Wednesday, passed a bill to amend the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Act to provide for the establishment of two Federal Orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara and Osun States.

Also amended was the University Teaching Hospitals Act LFN 2004 to provide for the establishment of two Federal University Teaching Hospitals in Akure and Gusau, respectively.

The bills were tagged “University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards, etc) Act, 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and “Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Act, Cap O10 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2022.”

The passage of the bills followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

In his presentation, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central), said the bill to amend the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Act was to provide for the establishment of the Orthopaedic Hospital Patigi; and Orthopaedic Hospital Obokun, Osun State.

“The Federal Orthopaedic Hospital when established in Patigi, Kwara State and Obokun, Osun State will provide services such as diagnosis and treatment from traumatic events such as accidental falls, car accidents, sports injuries and other emergencies.

“It will also bring healthcare closer to the people at reduced costs compared to private hospitals and drastically reduce health tourism.

“In addition to the above advantages, it will deter patients from patronising traditional bonesetters who enjoy patronage in the absence of a specialised orthopaedic hospital.

“The Orthopaedic hospital will be affiliated to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Kwara State and the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State to provide specialised orthopaedic treatment and medical services,” Oloriegbe said.

The lawmaker, in his second presentation, explained that the amendment to the University Teaching Hospitals Act sought to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital; and the Federal University Gusau Teaching Hospital.

According to him, the amendment bill also seeks to amend the First Schedule to the Principal Act to include and give legal backing to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia.

