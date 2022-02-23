COVID-19: WHO enjoins Africa to reconsider acceleration of vaccine uptake

The World Health Organization (WHO) says Africa needs to engage community networks to scale up vaccination among the countries in the continent.

WHO Regional Director Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, gave the advice at the launching of the “SCALES 2.0” Strategy by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency in Abuja.

Moeti said the issue of vaccines has been very challenging in Africa and commended the launch of SCALES strategy 2.0.

“It’s a great pleasure for me to be able to join you here today and I commend the action the government and partners are taking to re-launch the SCALES version two.

“First I’d like to commend the government for all the efforts it has made in taking on the COVID-19 pandemic in its various facets including providing vaccination to the people of Nigeria. And to thank you for taking this step to reflect, learn from the first phase of this response,” Dr Moeti said.

She also said that Africa, especially Nigeria has learnt great lessons on how to leverage decentralizing the delivery of vaccines to the citizens.

She noted that it was important for the government to build trust through working with community leaders.

“We have seen in many countries in Africa, not only in Nigeria people hesitating. There are many concerns being expressed on the international media at the local level about this.

“Engaging communities, working through community leaders, religious leaders, trusted sources of information, community networks, is going to be extremely important.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said that the agency will continue to strengthen vaccine security and accountability through the NPHCDA Joint Task Force on Vaccine Monitoring and Accountability.

He said that partners, communities and stakeholders will continue to be engaged to ensure inclusiveness and transparency in decision making and other processes involved in COVID-19 vaccination and overall health care delivery in Nigeria.

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Dr Peter Hawkins reiterated the fact that “no one is safe until everyone is safe”. He urged everyone to continue protecting themselves for the good of all.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…WHO enjoins Africa WHO enjoins Africa

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…WHO enjoins Africa WHO enjoins Africa