Reps to probe fake insurance certificates in Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation on the increasing cases of Fake Insurance Certificates in Nigeria.

Consequently, the has directed the Insurance Companies and Brokerage operating in the country to have operational offices in major cities in all the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on the need to Investigate the Incidences of Fake Insurance Certificates in Nigeria by Hon. Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo at plenary.

While presenting the motion, Hon Taiwo noted that the Insurance Act, 2003 mandates all motorists to have a minimum of Third-Party Motor Insurance Policy in place and that Section 68 of Act stipulates that “No person shall use or cause or permit any other person to use a motor vehicle on a road unless a liability which he may thereby incur in respect of damage to the property of third- party is insured with an Insurer registered under this Act.”

The lawmaker explained that the statutory laws of the country stipulate that no motorist should ply Nigeria roads without having a genuine Insurance certificate, however, most motorists have continued to show absolute disregard for the statutory requirement.

According to him, “the number of vehicles with fake certificates on Nigeria road has risen to 9.4 million and the figure released by the Nigeria Insurers Association revealed that only 2.72 million vehicles on Nigeria roads have valid insurance covers as of February 2021”

“Millions of vehicles, trucks and motorcycles plying Nigeria roads are not insured.”

When the motion was put into voice vote, it was unanimously supported by the lawmakers

The House then mandated its Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters to investigate the incidences of Fake Insurance Certificates in Nigeria and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials