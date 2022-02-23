Reps to probe fake insurance certificates in Nigeria

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji ― Abuja
Reps to probe fake insurance certificates in Nigeria, Reps grill importers of adulterated fuel, N32bn revenue loss: Reps summon minister, notify Buhari over development, 7-day ultimatum to appear, estates developed without developers, actual daily consumption of PMS, activities of armed militia, Fuel Subsidy: Reps constitute Ad-hoc committees to probe daily consumption volume, state of nation's refineries, reduction in price of cooking gas, deep blue contract, move to avert air mishap, Iwaraja–Ilesha/Ile Ife federal highway, Boko Haram in Sambisa forest, South-East development commissions, Reps move to recover, Reps anti-sexual harassment bill , Reps support continued closure, Reps task FRSC, Reps call for security beef , #TwitterBan: PDP Caucus stage walkout , Reps probe NPA, minority caucus condemns killing , Reps suspend constitutional amendment, Reps move to scrap, Reps decry wanton killing, astronomic increase of N20m budget, Reps query Sheda's astronomic increase of N20m budget to N2bn within 7-yr, Reps to establish maritime, Reps propose upward review, visa clearance charge, Reps lament $268.8m funding, conduct comprehensive audit, Reps summon CBN gov, Minority Caucus condemns assassination, probe forceful occupation, Reps seek powers, Reps unhappy over recurring, manufacturing of substandard steel, Reps quiz FIRS , Direct Sale Direct Purchase, establishment of sustainable development fund, Reps probe tax evasion, primary healthcare centres, revenue accrued from debts, capital expenditure for Police , Reps confirm new service chiefs, Reps task service chiefs, Shasha violence, Reps task new NDDC management , multi-billion dollar imported arms, Reps move to probe, Infectious Disease Control bill, scale down bills, Reps probe NNPC , Submit all records, COVID-19 funds, initiate new strategy to end insecurity, Reps approve N13.588trn budget, elective offices, call for review of security architecture, 41 Supreme Court justices, Polytechnic Financial audit account , IAR&T on Status Inquiry, NEMA NEDC, Reps to probe abandoned, planned takeover of Chibok, N11 billion road projects, We did not ask FRSC personnel to bear arms , reps, buhari, airport, aviation, budgetary allocation, constitution , Nigeria, reps, Water Resources Bill, Airports concession, House of Reps,Nigeria , TETFund, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road contract, minority caucus, 30 slots, jobs , Reps not investigating the Vice President,Nigerian Correctional Service, probe, reps, police brutality, NLNG account, NLNG account, Refugees Commission, BPP Deputy Director, Petroleum Industry Bill, Gas explosions, decay of seized items, UBE Act amendment, ube act amendment, UBE Act amendment

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation on the increasing cases of Fake Insurance Certificates in Nigeria.

Consequently, the has directed the Insurance Companies and Brokerage operating in the country to have operational offices in major cities in all the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on the need to Investigate the Incidences of Fake Insurance Certificates in Nigeria by Hon. Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo at plenary.

While presenting the motion, Hon Taiwo noted that the Insurance Act, 2003 mandates all motorists to have a minimum of Third-Party Motor Insurance Policy in place and that Section 68 of Act stipulates that “No person shall use or cause or permit any other person to use a motor vehicle on a road unless a liability which he may thereby incur in respect of damage to the property of third- party is insured with an Insurer registered under this Act.”

The lawmaker explained that the statutory laws of the country stipulate that no motorist should ply Nigeria roads without having a genuine Insurance certificate, however, most motorists have continued to show absolute disregard for the statutory requirement.

According to him, “the number of vehicles with fake certificates on Nigeria road has risen to 9.4 million and the figure released by the Nigeria Insurers Association revealed that only 2.72 million vehicles on Nigeria roads have valid insurance covers as of February 2021”

“Millions of vehicles, trucks and motorcycles plying Nigeria roads are not insured.”

When the motion was put into voice vote, it was unanimously supported by the lawmakers

The House then mandated its Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters to investigate the incidences of Fake Insurance Certificates in Nigeria and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ambitious appointed public officials  Ambitious appointed public officials

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ambitious appointed public officials  Ambitious appointed public officials

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

You might also like
Latest News

Senate passes bills to establish orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara, Osun

Latest News

Reps Special Ad-hoc Committee lays 68 reports/recommendations

Latest News

COVID-19: WHO enjoins Africa to reconsider acceleration of vaccine uptake

Latest News

Aisha Buhari present at House of Reps to witness laying of Constitutional review…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More