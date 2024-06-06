Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has disowned the “OBIdient Movement” directorate established by the Julius Abure-led national working committee.

Obi made the clarification in a post on Wednesday via his X handle.

He said: “I like to categorically state that the Obidient Movement is not directorate of any particular political party. Any individual or individuals claiming to be leaders of this non-existent directorate are simply not members of the broader OBIdient Movement.

“There may be a youth mobilisation directorate in political parties but the Obidient movement is far beyond a particular political party. The Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.

“It is not domiciled within any particular party or headquartered in any particular part of the country. Its membership spans across Africa and the globe, comprising individuals from various backgrounds, including rural communities, and public, private, and corporate entities, united by a shared vision for a new and better Nigeria. Guided by the principles of adaptive and transformative change, progress, discipline, and democratic values, the OBIdient Movement advocates for fairness, equity, inclusivity, and justice.

“It is committed to a strictly accountable and responsible code of government. Our members are committed to contributing to the realization of a better future for Nigeria through the New Nigeria project, anchored on loyalty, integrity, and democratic values.

“The OBIdient Movement seeks to foster positive change through a commitment to integrity, honesty, and accountability, rejecting deceitful behaviours.

“We serve as a beacon of hope for a reimagined Nigeria, where leadership is grounded in character, capacity, competence, compassion and the well-being of all citizens.

“Let this serve as a clarification that the OBIdient Movement operates independently of any political party, and its membership is not limited to any particular affiliation.

“Our focus remains steadfast on driving positive change and promoting a new Nigeria for all. This is who we are and will remain for all time.”

Recall the Labour Party had appointed eight people to pilot the affairs of the ‘Obidient’ Directorate.

The party described the appointment as part of its repositioning efforts towards integrating millions of Nigerian youths, particularly the ‘Obidient’ family, into the larger family of the party.

