Senate fixes November 30 for presentation of reports on N20.5trillion 2023 budget

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Senate fixes November 30, Senate suspends Ministry of Defence budget over Minister's refusal to honour summon, Senate set for showdown with NDE over public works programme, Senate passes Appropriation Bill , late submission of budget by FCT, Industrial Development Authority, Senate wants FG to reclaim, protect shorelines in Bayelsa communities, Senate moves to increase Justices, Senate urges NEMA, Senate bill CBN reading,utilisation of service wide votes, Senate meets Service Chiefs , Senators call for Buhari, Senate committee advocates , Business facilitation bill passes second reading at senate, Senate passes electricity bill, Ndume Senate PDP lawmaker,Senate police pension board, Senate Minority Leader Whip,Senate seeks prosecution of officials behind trafficking of minors, Senate passes bill, Hajj funds in CBN, Suspension of 2023 election not in tune with reality , Senate approves budget for Customs, Senate seeks end, Senate approves establishment, Senate passes bill to establish University of Medical Sciences in six geo-political zones, establishment of health education, reposition secondary education, council on economic diversification, Appeal Court judgment deleting, passage of proceeds of crime bill , APC senate caucus declares, Senate rejects Buhari's request , eligible prison inmates to vote, Senate over PPPRC Bill, Bills to establish Federal Universities , Bill to amend 2022, women groups accuse NASS, Stakeholders fault proposed bills on federal unity schoolsInsecurity: Declare all known leaders of terrorists wanted, Senate tells FG, Senate passes bills to establish orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara, Osun, Senate passes Bill to establish Council for Tea and Coffee Development, Airfare hike: Senate demands urgent rehabilitation of federal roads, Senate probes N400bn abandoned PHC projects initiated by Obasanjo, Senate begins move to amend 35-year old BEDA Act, Senate summons NDDC officials, Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees, Senate confirms Omotayo, PDP replaces Bwaucha, Senate commences legislative action , enabling Federal College of Education to award degrees, Senate urges FG, Bill to regulate annual rent payment scales second reading at Senate, Senate tackles NCDMB, AON writes Senate over threats to air safety, Senate passes bill to amend Federal Airports Authority Act, bill to amend federal colleges, House surrenders to Senate, Senate moves to regulate rents in FCT, Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm NCC, FJSC nominees, NDLEA spent N200m on 'security votes', defunct PHCN hidden in Banks, Alleged non-remittance of $679.4 million: Senate to probe BPESenate to investigate NPA, Senate passes N17.12trn, Senate reverses self, fails to override Buhari, Senate approves Buhari’s borrowing request, NPC commissioner nominees , Senate amends rules, National Sports Commission, Senate condemns Nigeria's inclusion, cause of deplorable Army barracks, Senate rejects illegal allowance , Resuscitate NNS Aradu, Two million metric tons, alleged lopsided Army recruitment, College of Agriculture in Abua/Odial Rivers, Senate decries investment,2022 budget of judiciary, There is no provision for N5,000 transportation allowance in 2022 budget, Senate upgrades salary scale , Secret Employment ongoing in Civil Service, corps members' feeding allowance,illegally stuck in environment budget, Senate committee on appropriation , Real Estate Regulatory Council, SEC disagree on revenue spending, Senate tasks military on insurgency, banditry, administer Nigeria’s territorial sea, establishment of six more law schools, Senate mourns victims of Lagos, Alleged Misappropriation: Senate adjourns sitting on trade ministry 2022 budget, Senate decries envelope budgeting, Buhari's $700m loan request , Senate on war path, transfer of forfeited assets, Water ministry seeks approval, Senate berates FG over increasing yearly salaries, wages, despite embargo on recruitments since 2018, revenue generation, Senate gives sub-committees, Senate probes alleged secret, NUPENG strike, force Marwa, Mungono to appear before us, Senate passes bill to manage sickle cell disease in Nigeria, Senate approves establishment of Nationwide Emergency Communications Service, Senate indicts budget office, ministry of information, others, SEC going bankrupt, Senate raises the alarm, Alleged evasion of withholding tax, Committee dashes hope of agitators, Senate asks BPE to refund , Senate expresses concern , Senate committee expresses concern, Group seeks Visa ban , electronic transmission of results, Senate passes bill , Expert tasks Senate, Senate condemns maltreatment, Senate condemns maltreatment of Nigerians, Senate passes firearms amendment, Senate condemns fatal shootings, Northern lawmakers express worry, Bill for Copyright Act 2021, Senate committee meeting, Federal poly Offa to degree-awarding institution,Senate asks FG to shelve NIN as condition for UTME, HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness, Senate summons Finance Minister, Army ChiefSenate gives ultimatum to NSA, Senate passes bill, Human Rights Commission Bill, Senate mandates IGP, Senate moves to empower AMCON, respect federal character principle, N2 trillion revenue trapped in federal agencies

The Senate Committee on Appropriation will on November 30 present its report on the N20.5trillion 2023 budgetary proposals to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari last month.

Chairman of the committee and senator representing Kano North, Jibrin Barau, gave the disclosure on Friday while speaking with newsmen at the end of his Committee sessions with certain Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs).

Senator Barau pleaded with his colleagues who are chairmen of the various committees to adhere strictly to time table drawn for consideration of the budget.

On the planned programme for budget consideration at the committee level, he disclosed that budget hearings/engagements with heads of MDAs, by appropriations sub-committees, are expected to take place from 13th October to 3rd November; submission and defence of budget reports by the sub-committees, have been fixed for November 4 to 11, 2022.

He further revealed that the collation and harmonization of reports by the appropriations committee under his leadership will take place from Friday, 11th November to Friday, 25th November 2022.

“Laying and presentation of the report by the committee to the Senate in plenary is fixed for Wednesday, 30th November 2022,” he said.

Checks revealed that in order to meet up with the timetable, many committees have started adopting the quick-fix option of ‘take a bow and go ‘ for budget considerations of the MDAs.

On Friday, the committee on Interior adopted the method for the ministry of Interior, Fire Service and Correctional Service by telling the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to lay the proposed 2023 budgets of the ministry along with those of the affected agencies and take a bow and go.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Senate adopts Customs budget without audited account

Latest News

Sokoto Senator commends FG on closure of land borders

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More