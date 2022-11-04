Senate fixes November 30 for presentation of reports on N20.5trillion 2023 budget

The Senate Committee on Appropriation will on November 30 present its report on the N20.5trillion 2023 budgetary proposals to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari last month.

Chairman of the committee and senator representing Kano North, Jibrin Barau, gave the disclosure on Friday while speaking with newsmen at the end of his Committee sessions with certain Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs).

Senator Barau pleaded with his colleagues who are chairmen of the various committees to adhere strictly to time table drawn for consideration of the budget.

On the planned programme for budget consideration at the committee level, he disclosed that budget hearings/engagements with heads of MDAs, by appropriations sub-committees, are expected to take place from 13th October to 3rd November; submission and defence of budget reports by the sub-committees, have been fixed for November 4 to 11, 2022.

He further revealed that the collation and harmonization of reports by the appropriations committee under his leadership will take place from Friday, 11th November to Friday, 25th November 2022.

“Laying and presentation of the report by the committee to the Senate in plenary is fixed for Wednesday, 30th November 2022,” he said.

Checks revealed that in order to meet up with the timetable, many committees have started adopting the quick-fix option of ‘take a bow and go ‘ for budget considerations of the MDAs.

On Friday, the committee on Interior adopted the method for the ministry of Interior, Fire Service and Correctional Service by telling the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to lay the proposed 2023 budgets of the ministry along with those of the affected agencies and take a bow and go.

