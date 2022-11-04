No life lost, vital documents safe, says NYSC as fire guts headquarters

There was a fire outbreak at the Directorate Headquarters of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Abuja.

The incident according to the management had affected the 3rd floor of the six-storey building edifice which is occupied by Planning Research and Statistics as well as the General Service Department.

While confirming the incident, the NYSC Spokesperson, Mr Eddy Megwa said the fire which broke out about 7:30 am on Friday 4th November 2022 has been curtailed by the FCT and Federal Fire Service Departments.

According to him, while no life was lost, the inferno affected only a particular room with electronic gadgets.

He added that vital documents were promptly evacuated and safeguarded.

“The Management of the Scheme heartily appreciates the Federal and FCT Fire Service Departments for their prompt response which minimized the effect of the fire incident.

“Management also appreciates all security agencies for the invaluable roles they played during the unfortunate incident,” the statement reads.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

There Will Be No Room For Cabal In My Government — Atiku

WITH the general election just four months away, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that there would be no room for any cabal in his government if he is elected president…

Again, Emirates Suspends Flights To Nigeria

Indications just emerged that the United Arab Emirates-based airline, Emirates’ brought to pass its earlier threat to stop operations in Nigeria based on its funds trapped in the country…

Jigawa, Not Bayelsa, Worst Hit By Floods — FG

Contrary to perception in some quarters, Bayelsa State now reeling under floods is not among the 10 most affected states in the country…





APC To Flag Off Presidential Campaign In Jos

THE city of Jos, capital of Plateau State, will host the flag-off rally of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign, according to a programme released by the Campaign Council. The rally will take off from November 15…