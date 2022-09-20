Senate directs Police, DSS to probe attack on Ubah’s convoy

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (FILE PHOTO)

Following the attack on the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, the Senate has directed the Nigerian Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations into the incident with a view to arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators.

The Senate also mandated the security agencies to report findings back to the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence as well as the Senate Committee on Police Affairs within two weeks.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife, noted with deep concern and condemned the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy by gunmen suspected to be hired assassins, killing some security men and other aides of the lawmaker.

She specifically lamented that the attack on the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Senator led to the gruesome killing of two of his long-serving personal aides and two mobile police personnel by the gunmen.

The lawmaker noted that “the killings, maiming and wanton destruction of lives have now become a recurring decimal in the South East where unknown gunmen terrorize citizens on a regular basis.”

Senator Ekwunife recalled that Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, a serving lawmaker in the Anambra State House of Assembly was recently kidnapped, murdered and gruesomely beheaded, lamenting that to date, no arrest or report has been made in connection with this dastardly killing.

She was worried that these attacks by armed men have continued in the South East despite repeated government assurance to address this pervasive security crisis.

The lawmaker warned that if the Federal Government failed to “intervene urgently, these heinous and barbaric killings may continue, thereby subjecting the people of Anambra State to untold fear and hardship.”

Accordingly, the Senate observed a minute silence in honour of the victims that lost their lives in the unfortunate attack.

It would be recalled that Senator Ubah was attacked on September 11 at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area in Anambra State.

