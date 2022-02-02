Senate confirms seven nominees as INEC Commissioners

Latest News
By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
Senate confirms seven nominees as INEC Commissioners, Buhari seeks Senate's confirmation of NMDPRA, NDIC nominees, Senate passes health emergency bill, Senate justifies N215.8bn budget approval for FIRS, federal airports authority act, plan for automotive industry, National Rice Development Council, Electoral Bill: Senate bows, widens scope of primaries for political parties, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Bill seeking women empowerment, passage of 2022 budget, Senate decries Remita grip, Senate moves to increase cost of feeding prisoners to N1,000 per day, Senate probes budget office over oral approval, Senate passes Tertiary Hospital Development Fund Bill, concern over bad shape of federal roads, Buhari's request for external loan, Senate threatens MDAs, Senate commends Buhari, Senate backs Egbin Power's, How Accountant General released N76bn ,, Senate approves Buhari's request , Senate asks NNPC, Senate swells number of universities, Senate passes bill , Senate passes FCT budget , Be prepared to account, Senate may pass supplementary budget, Senate to engage Finance Minister, Senate to investigate NIMC, Senate summons NSITF MD, Senate challenges Nigerians, Senate amends NIPOST Bill, Senate chides EDCs, Senate orders FCE Okene, Senate recommends 15-year, Senate to amend fiscal responsibility, establishment of Bitumen Institute , national livestock agency bill, Senate suspends plenary, Senate summons NICON AIICO, Senate summons solicitor general, Senate picks holes, passport racketeering abroad, Senate summons Auditor General, Drama in Senate, Senate divided over grounding , Bill for Federal University, Senate uncovers N120bn differential, displaced Nigerians in Benin Republic, Badagry-Sokoto ExpresswayBill for establishment of hospital , Senate backs INEC, Senate approves N11bn, Senate issues warrant of arrest, Senate to screen EFCC nominee, ethno-religious crisis of ominous proportions, Direct your grievances to right committee, Senate approves N453.2bn for NDDC, Ministry of Petroleum, Senate passes Finance Bill 2020, Dont demoralise our soldiers, ICT institute passes second reading, Senate, procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, jam, senate, INEC, queries,bailout, airline, Foreign Affair ministry, Senate to pass 2021 Budget, NPC, nominee, Senate to investigate gas explosions in Lagos, eight nominees as Justices, #EndSARS, Senate, Jimoh Isiaka, ASUU 2009 agreement, Nigerian judges salaries, Senate approves N4.28 trillion, p;activities of SARS, security agencies, Senators, Senate first line charge, Senate new FAAN law, 2020 budget performance, Traditional rulers should get constitutional roles. Senate expresses concern over cybercrime, NASENI account,Jimoh, water resources, Nigeria, NTA, Senate, Startimes, NTA, Senate, joint venture, Senate chides DPR, startimes, NTA,stinfringement on Fiscal Responsibility Act, Senate, stamp duty, , Senate to conduct NIS status inquiry, NCAA N9bn, frivolous expenditure, Senate committee, senators Senate, Buhari, Bill, CAMA,NDDC probe, Senate summons, UBA, UBA GMD, Senate, alleged contract, Senate, NDDC, insecurity,vote of no confidence, privatization scam, sell national assets, maintenance of federal roads, local airline operators, Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Senate asks Customs to return goods seized
Senate

The Senate has confirmed seven nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation of the nominees on Wednesday followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on INEC.

Those confirmed include Mal. Mohammed Haruna (Niger – North Central, National Commissioner); Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta – South-South, National Commissioner); Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia – South East, National Commissioner); and Major General A. B. Alkali (Rtd) – Adamawa (North East, National Commissioner).

Others were Engr. (Prof.) Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa – South-South, National Commissioner); Mr Sam Olumekun (Ondo – South West, National Commissioner); and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo – South West, Resident Commissioner).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, while presenting his committee’s report, recalled that the confirmation request was made by President Muhammadu Buhari in compliance with the provision of Section 153(1)(f) of the Constitution, and pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He disclosed that the Committee received a petition from the Taraba Elders Forum against the nomination of Maj. Gen. A. B. Alkali (Rtd.) over “the seeming inconsistency in the rotation of the nomination”.

According to Gaya, the Taraba Elders Forum stated that the nomination started from Taraba (2003 – 2008), Adamawa (2008 – 2015) and Gombe (2015 – 2021).

He added that petitioners observed that it was the turn of Taraba State to produce the nominee against the backdrop of the principle of rotation.

Gaya, however, explained that the Committee resolved that all the states (Taraba, Adamawa and Gombe) had been nominated between 2003 and 2021, therefore, it was the prerogative of the President to pick his nominee from any of the three states.

Lawmakers, including the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and Senator James Manager, spoke highly of the competence and credibility of the President’s nominees.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Senate President, in his remarks after the nominees were confirmed, congratulated them while noting that the 2023 General Election would be a “baptism of fire” to test their efficiency.

He added that the National Assembly would support the electoral body to ensure the conduct of free and transparent elections in 2023.

Lawan said, “They (confirmed nominees) would have a baptism of fire because 2023 is just by the corner.

“In fact, the process has already started, as INEC may soon announce the dates of elections and then the subsequent process.

“We expect nothing less than excellence from our electoral body.

“This Senate has confirmed National Commissioners and Resident Commissioners before.

“We have done this today, and INEC now has a full complement of the people that need to do the work.

“INEC also gets the support of the National Assembly through appropriations and, therefore, it would have no reason not to perform.

“We are also expecting that the Electoral Bill amendment will be signed, and if that happens, INEC would have a document to guide it through, even in the offseason before the 2023 general elections.

“Therefore, Nigerians are expectant that INEC will perform creditably well.

“And for us in the National Assembly, we will always be there for INEC because we believe that it is in the interest of Nigeria and our citizens to have free and transparent elections to determine the leadership of this country at all levels.”

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of NMDPRA, NDIC nominees

Latest News

Buhari congratulates Guinea-Bissau president, Embalo, for surviving coup

Latest News

Senate urges FG to send fighter jets to flush out terrorists from hideouts

Latest News

PDP condemns attack on party office, Atiku’s property in Gombe

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More