Senate confirms seven nominees as INEC Commissioners

The Senate has confirmed seven nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation of the nominees on Wednesday followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on INEC.

Those confirmed include Mal. Mohammed Haruna (Niger – North Central, National Commissioner); Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta – South-South, National Commissioner); Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia – South East, National Commissioner); and Major General A. B. Alkali (Rtd) – Adamawa (North East, National Commissioner).

Others were Engr. (Prof.) Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa – South-South, National Commissioner); Mr Sam Olumekun (Ondo – South West, National Commissioner); and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo – South West, Resident Commissioner).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, while presenting his committee’s report, recalled that the confirmation request was made by President Muhammadu Buhari in compliance with the provision of Section 153(1)(f) of the Constitution, and pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He disclosed that the Committee received a petition from the Taraba Elders Forum against the nomination of Maj. Gen. A. B. Alkali (Rtd.) over “the seeming inconsistency in the rotation of the nomination”.

According to Gaya, the Taraba Elders Forum stated that the nomination started from Taraba (2003 – 2008), Adamawa (2008 – 2015) and Gombe (2015 – 2021).

He added that petitioners observed that it was the turn of Taraba State to produce the nominee against the backdrop of the principle of rotation.

Gaya, however, explained that the Committee resolved that all the states (Taraba, Adamawa and Gombe) had been nominated between 2003 and 2021, therefore, it was the prerogative of the President to pick his nominee from any of the three states.

Lawmakers, including the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and Senator James Manager, spoke highly of the competence and credibility of the President’s nominees.

The Senate President, in his remarks after the nominees were confirmed, congratulated them while noting that the 2023 General Election would be a “baptism of fire” to test their efficiency.

He added that the National Assembly would support the electoral body to ensure the conduct of free and transparent elections in 2023.

Lawan said, “They (confirmed nominees) would have a baptism of fire because 2023 is just by the corner.

“In fact, the process has already started, as INEC may soon announce the dates of elections and then the subsequent process.

“We expect nothing less than excellence from our electoral body.

“This Senate has confirmed National Commissioners and Resident Commissioners before.

“We have done this today, and INEC now has a full complement of the people that need to do the work.

“INEC also gets the support of the National Assembly through appropriations and, therefore, it would have no reason not to perform.

“We are also expecting that the Electoral Bill amendment will be signed, and if that happens, INEC would have a document to guide it through, even in the offseason before the 2023 general elections.

“Therefore, Nigerians are expectant that INEC will perform creditably well.

“And for us in the National Assembly, we will always be there for INEC because we believe that it is in the interest of Nigeria and our citizens to have free and transparent elections to determine the leadership of this country at all levels.”