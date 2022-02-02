Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of NMDPRA, NDIC nominees

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm five nominees as Executive Directors of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The confirmation request was contained in a letter dated 31st January, 2022, and read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during the plenary.

The letter reads in part, “In accordance with the provision of section 41(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under-listed five (5) nominees as Executive Directors of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Those listed by the President include Francis Alabo Ogaree, Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure; and Dr Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community.

Others are Mansur Kuliya, Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund; Bashir Sadiq, Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration; and Dr Zainab Gobir, Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

The President added that the request for the “expeditious” confirmation of the nominees was made “in order to fast track the effective takeoff and decision making in the newly established Regulatory Authority.”

In a related development, the President in another letter requested the confirmation of Mrs Chidinma Osuji as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The letter was also read by the Senate President on the floor at the start of the plenary.

The President explained in the letter that the request for the confirmation of the nominee was made in compliance with Section 5(4) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2010.

