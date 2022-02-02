Buhari condoles Murray Bruce on mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to Murray Bruce family on the passing of their mother and matriarch, Mama Margaret Murray-Bruce, aged 95.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Wednesday informed that the President paid tribute to the peace-loving and deeply religious woman who invested so much of her God-given resources and talent in developing people, adopting many children, inspiring them to face life’s challenges with determination, optimism and joy.

He urged Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Founder Silverbird Group, Francis Murray-Bruce, and Mr Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group and Chairman, Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) and other members of the Murray-Bruce family to find inspiration from Mama’s legacy, particularly her personal example of decency and always looking out for the best in others.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for the loved ones that mourn.

