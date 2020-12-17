Senate confirms Chairman, MD, members of HYPADEC Commission

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed the nomination of Mr Ityav Joseph Terfa as Chairman, Governing Council of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC).

The Senate also confirmed Malam Abubakar Sadiq Ahmed Yelwa (Kebbi) as Managing Director of HYPADEC with a charge by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, that the council should start their work in earnest.

Lawan congratulated the pioneer Governing Council and said since the bill was passed, the commission was never constituted, thus the high hopes for them to bring about positive impact on the HYPADEC.

Other members of the council confirmed by the Senate include: Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami (Kogi), Taoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara), Mikail Al-Amin Bmitosahi (Niger), Dr. Saleh Mohammed Galadima Kanam (Plateau), Mr Aminu Muhamed Ganda (Sokoto) and Chief Utum Ubi Eteng (Cross River).

Presenting the report to the Senate ahead of their confirmation, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswam, said the committee received two petitions, one each against Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami and Taoheed Daud Toyin.

He said both petitions when interrogated by committee members were baseless and were dismissed by the committee, adding that all nominees were cleared by the Department of State Services and proved their capacity to responsively work in the council.

During consideration of the report in the committee of the whole, Senator Ifeanyi Uba (Anambra Central) through a point of order protested the non-inclusion of Anambra State in the HYPADEC Council.

He argued that the state was rich in gas production to which the President of the Senate said has been noted by the Senate but maintained that HYPADEC was not related to gas production.

