Security challenges facing Nigeria will be surmounted under Buhari’s govt ― APC Governors

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed the hope that the security challenges confronting the country would be surmounted during the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governors made the declaration on Thursday in a goodwill message on the occasion of President Buhari’s 78th birthday.

Kebbi State governor and chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, commended the vision and commitment of President Buhari to a united Nigeria.

In apparent reference to the menace of banditry, killings by herdsmen and the terror gang, Boko Haram, the governors prayed that under Buhari’s watch, “we will be able to resolve our national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the country.”

The statement read in part: “The Progressive Governors Forum joins President

Muhammadu Buhari and his family to celebrate his 78th birthday. Together with all Nigerians, we celebrate this special day with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. Recognising all the difficult period we face as a nation, we are confident that under your leadership, we will be able to resolve our national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the

country.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and a source of inspiration.”

