Senate committee decries 2022 budget of judiciary

• Says terrorism has compounded burden of judicial officers

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
2022 budget of judiciary, There is no provision for N5,000 transportation allowance in 2022 budget, Senate upgrades salary scale , Secret Employment ongoing in Civil Service, corps members' feeding allowance,illegally stuck in environment budget, Senate committee on appropriation , Real Estate Regulatory Council, SEC disagree on revenue spending, Senate tasks military on insurgency, banditry, administer Nigeria’s territorial sea, establishment of six more law schools, Senate mourns victims of Lagos, Alleged Misappropriation: Senate adjourns sitting on trade ministry 2022 budget, Senate decries envelope budgeting, Buhari's $700m loan request , Senate on war path, transfer of forfeited assets, Water ministry seeks approval, Senate berates FG over increasing yearly salaries, wages, despite embargo on recruitments since 2018, revenue generation, Senate gives sub-committees, Senate probes alleged secret, NUPENG strike, force Marwa, Mungono to appear before us, Senate passes bill to manage sickle cell disease in Nigeria, Senate approves establishment of Nationwide Emergency Communications Service, Senate indicts budget office, ministry of information, others, SEC going bankrupt, Senate raises the alarm, Alleged evasion of withholding tax, Committee dashes hope of agitators, Senate asks BPE to refund , Senate expresses concern , Senate committee expresses concern, Group seeks Visa ban , electronic transmission of results, Senate passes bill , Expert tasks Senate, Senate condemns maltreatment, Senate condemns maltreatment of Nigerians, Senate passes firearms amendment, Senate condemns fatal shootings, Northern lawmakers express worry, Bill for Copyright Act 2021, Senate committee meeting, Federal poly Offa to degree-awarding institution,Senate asks FG to shelve NIN as condition for UTME, HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness, Senate summons Finance Minister, Army ChiefSenate gives ultimatum to NSA, Senate passes bill, Human Rights Commission Bill, Senate mandates IGP, Senate moves to empower AMCON, respect federal character principle, N2 trillion revenue trapped in federal agencies

The Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters has made a request for additional funding of the judiciary in next year budget.

Senator representing Ekiti Central and Chairman of the Committee, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, presented the request before the Senate Committee on Appropriation, on Thursday, at the National Assembly complex.

Investigation revealed that the executive arm of government made a provision of N100 billion for the judiciary in the 2022 budget.

Speaking with newsmen after his presentation before the Senator Jibrin Barau led Appropriation Committee, Senator Bamidele who disclosed that his Committee made a request for an additional N20billion for the judiciary maintained that the budget estimate was inadequate, considering the enormous responsibilities before the judiciary.

Senator Bamidele said apart from the challenge thrown up by terrorism, there is the need to deploy technology in the dispensation of Justice.

He said: “As we speak, there are people awaiting trial as a result of insecurity: call them gunmen, bandits, terrorists— whatever you call them, the truth is, there is so much additional burden on the judiciary. Of course, there must be a fair hearing for suspects apprehended, and it is an additional responsibility for the judiciary. So, they need more money.

The COVID has also made it imperative to deploy technology for virtual hearing. All of these demand money, we are taking off all levels of Court: from Magistrate to the Supreme Court, aside the special Court like Arbitration.

“So, both committees in both chambers are asking for more money for the judiciary.” Asked about the secrecy surrounding the budget of the judiciary, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters dismissed it as a non-issue as he noted that it was not peculiar to the judiciary.

“It isn’t our responsibility to monitor their expenditure but it is important that whatever is allocated under the National Judicial Commission is judiciously used.

“The secrecy you talked about isn’t peculiar to the judiciary. No one is asking about the budget of the Department of State Serviced or National Intelligence Agency.

“Their budget (judiciary) isn’t up to one per cent of the entire budget. We may choose to sensationalise it, but public interest is better served if the budget of the judiciary is at least one per cent of the entire budget. We need a well-funded judiciary so that its independence isn’t compromised.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Senate committee decries 2022 budget of judiciary

You might also like
Latest News

Bill to establish Federal Polytechnic in Oyo State scales second reading at Reps

Latest News

Sanwo-Olu commissions 480 housing units at Ibeshe

Latest News

Include cancer treatment in NHIS, FCT minister begs FG

Latest News

Customs seize armoured vehicle, other contraband worth N300m

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More